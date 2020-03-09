ICWG opens new Tennessee location

DENVER — The International Car Wash Group (ICWG) has announced the grand opening of its 19th Car Wash USA Express in the Memphis, Tennessee, and surrounding markets located in Munford, Tennessee, according to a press release.

This location complements the current 18 sites servicing the greater Memphis market where Car Wash USA Express was first established in the U.S., the release continued.

It was built from the ground up to bring the most modern carwash technologies and express carwash format to the Munford area, the release noted.

“We are thrilled to continue to expand Car Wash USA Express to the bedroom communities of Memphis such as Munford. This town’s strong school and youth sports programs as well as town parks and recreation are where we love to be a community partner,” said Markus Hockenson, president and CEO of ICWG.

The opening of this new location reflects ICWG’s commitment to continue expanding the Car Wash USA Express footprint in the mid-South and meeting the needs of underserved communities, the release noted.

Construction for the new carwash site started earlier in 2019 and employed dozens of local construction workers and laborers, the release added.

It is strategically located on nearly one acre of prime real estate with close proximity to retail, the release noted.

Located at 165 Munford Ave., where the Atoka and Munford communities meet, this Car Wash USA Express offers a full menu of services to fit a variety of carwash needs to serve the Atoka, Munford and Covington communities, the release stated.