 IGL Coatings appoints new exclusive distributor in Croatia

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

IGL Coatings appoints new exclusive distributor in Croatia

OSIJEK, Croatia — IGL's expansion into Croatia brings exclusive distributorship, introducing eco-friendly ceramics to the country's automotive industry.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
igl-croatia

OSIJEK, Croatia — IGL Coatings announced in a press release its newest exclusive distributorship in Croatia, led by Dinko Roso (COO) and Oliver Timarac (CEO).

Related Articles

IGL Coatings Croatia strengthens the IGL Coatings branding and presence in Central and Southeast Europe, a major step towards expanding market presence and network within the region.

Introducing IGL Coatings to the Croatian automotive industry

The growth of the Croatian automotive industry is based on a long tradition across related sectors such as metal production, welding, plastics, manufacturing, engineering and IT.

The automotive industry is mostly export-oriented, supplying original equipment suppliers and OEMs such as PSA, GM, Aston Martin, Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, Bentley, Fiat, BMW, Audi, Ford, Renault, Toyota, Volvo, Nissan, Dacia, Mitsubishi, VW, Škoda, Opel, Daimler, Suzuki and Maserati.

Acknowledging the robust industry and the potential for market expansion in Croatia, Car Studio Vukovar initiated contact with IGL Coatings’ headquarters.

Their passion for sustainable quality products for the Croatian market stood out, leading them to be the top choice to represent IGL Coatings, stated the press release.

Innovating and advancing growth

IGL Coatings Croatia intends to roll out several innovative initiatives to strengthen market footprint:

  • Enhanced learning and training: IGL Croatia intends to launch a comprehensive online training program that includes information and resources to empower local detailers. This will significantly enhance their expertise and knowledge in premium surface treatments.
  • Tailored marketing strategies: Implementing targeted marketing campaigns specifically designed to resonate with the Croatian market, aiming to increase brand visibility and improve customer engagement.
  • Collaborative growth: Strengthening collaborations with accredited detailers across Croatia to foster a more interconnected community of professionals dedicated to excellence.

Going greener with IGL Croatia

The new distributors will manage the distribution of IGL Coatings’s extensive product lineup, including the full range of protection, the coveted Ecocoat series, including Ecocoat Kenzo.

Renowned for its unmatched quality, impressive performance and environmental sustainability, the Ecocoat series is a testament to IGL’s commitment to innovation and excellence, continued the press release.

IGL Coatings continues to be the pioneers in sustainable ceramic coatings, leading the industry in providing solutions that are not only effective, but also environmentally responsible.

This will also introduce the award-winning Ecocoat Kenzo, the company’s premier zero VOC flagship coating to the Croatian market.

Known for its high solids content, Ecocoat Kenzo offers unparalleled gloss enhancement and protection, setting the industry standard for eco-friendly and high-performance coatings.

This comprehensive and acclaimed product range ensures that IGL Coatings Croatia will deliver the best surface protection solutions.

You May Also Like

SimplSourcing-Michael-Koontz
prt-new-products
Quick Quack Car Wash logo
Carwash News

Express Wash Concepts continues Hampton Roads expansion

OHIO/VIRGINIA — Express Wash Concepts celebrated the opening of its 16th Green Clean Express Auto Wash in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

OHIO/VIRGINIA — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release the company's 16th Green Clean Express Auto Wash is open and washing cars at its all new 4769 Shore Dr. location in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

EWC currently operates 97 express wash locations across Columbus, Ohio, Dayton, Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio, Toledo, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Hampton Roads, Virginia.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
IGL Coatings Industrial Solution Armor gets award

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Industrial Solution Armor celebrated its first award at ITEX 24, showcasing IGL’s dedication to protective solutions.

By Kyle Alexander
igl-armor-award
Kleen-Rite Missouri moves into new distribution center facility

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The new distribution center in Kansas City, Missouri, aims to enhance inventory and shipping efficiency for the region.

By Kyle Alexander
Kleen-Rite Corp.
DRB appoints April Bertram as VP of product management

AKRON, Ohio — With over 30 years of experience in product innovation, Bertram joins DRB to shape the future of its product portfolio.

By Kyle Alexander
New detailing nonprofit to help underserved youth

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — Renowned automotive detailer Rigo Santana launched the New Generation Kids nonprofit to provide early training and career opportunities.

By Kyle Alexander
la-detailing-nonprofit

Other Posts

Splash welcomes Kathryn Rogers as chief financial officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rogers brings extensive experience to Splash Car Wash, having worked with major firms and non-profits.

By Kyle Alexander
kathryn-rogers-splash
Splash Car Wash to build four new locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Fayetteville Splash Car Wash opened in June 2024, featuring an express carwash tunnel with high-powered free vacuums.

By Kyle Alexander
Whistle Express opens Fairdale location with donation to hospital

FAIRDALE, Ky. — Celebration will include exclusive promotions, a $1 donation to Norton Children’s Hospital for every car washed and more.

By Kyle Alexander
Whistle Express car wash - magnolia holdings
The RipTide Car Wash acquires MILES Auto Spa

NASHVILLE — This strategic move enhances RipTide’s presence in the Southeast, particularly in the thriving Nashville market.

By Kyle Alexander
MILES Auto Spa logo