IGL Coatings appoints new exclusive distributor in Croatia

OSIJEK, Croatia — IGL Coatings announced in a press release its newest exclusive distributorship in Croatia, led by Dinko Roso (COO) and Oliver Timarac (CEO).

IGL Coatings Croatia strengthens the IGL Coatings branding and presence in Central and Southeast Europe, a major step towards expanding market presence and network within the region.

Introducing IGL Coatings to the Croatian automotive industry

The growth of the Croatian automotive industry is based on a long tradition across related sectors such as metal production, welding, plastics, manufacturing, engineering and IT.

The automotive industry is mostly export-oriented, supplying original equipment suppliers and OEMs such as PSA, GM, Aston Martin, Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, Bentley, Fiat, BMW, Audi, Ford, Renault, Toyota, Volvo, Nissan, Dacia, Mitsubishi, VW, Škoda, Opel, Daimler, Suzuki and Maserati.

Acknowledging the robust industry and the potential for market expansion in Croatia, Car Studio Vukovar initiated contact with IGL Coatings’ headquarters.

Their passion for sustainable quality products for the Croatian market stood out, leading them to be the top choice to represent IGL Coatings, stated the press release.

Innovating and advancing growth

IGL Coatings Croatia intends to roll out several innovative initiatives to strengthen market footprint:

Enhanced learning and training: IGL Croatia intends to launch a comprehensive online training program that includes information and resources to empower local detailers. This will significantly enhance their expertise and knowledge in premium surface treatments.

IGL Croatia intends to launch a comprehensive online training program that includes information and resources to empower local detailers. This will significantly enhance their expertise and knowledge in premium surface treatments. Tailored marketing strategies: Implementing targeted marketing campaigns specifically designed to resonate with the Croatian market, aiming to increase brand visibility and improve customer engagement.

Implementing targeted marketing campaigns specifically designed to resonate with the Croatian market, aiming to increase brand visibility and improve customer engagement. Collaborative growth: Strengthening collaborations with accredited detailers across Croatia to foster a more interconnected community of professionals dedicated to excellence.

Going greener with IGL Croatia

The new distributors will manage the distribution of IGL Coatings’s extensive product lineup, including the full range of protection, the coveted Ecocoat series, including Ecocoat Kenzo.

Renowned for its unmatched quality, impressive performance and environmental sustainability, the Ecocoat series is a testament to IGL’s commitment to innovation and excellence, continued the press release.

IGL Coatings continues to be the pioneers in sustainable ceramic coatings, leading the industry in providing solutions that are not only effective, but also environmentally responsible.

This will also introduce the award-winning Ecocoat Kenzo, the company’s premier zero VOC flagship coating to the Croatian market.

Known for its high solids content, Ecocoat Kenzo offers unparalleled gloss enhancement and protection, setting the industry standard for eco-friendly and high-performance coatings.

This comprehensive and acclaimed product range ensures that IGL Coatings Croatia will deliver the best surface protection solutions.