 IGL Coatings Industrial Solution Armor gets award

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Industrial Solution Armor celebrated its first award at ITEX 24, showcasing IGL's dedication to protective solutions.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Industrial Solution Armor celebrated its first award at Asia’s Leading Invention, Innovation Technology Competition and Exhibition (ITEX 24), stated a press release.

This recognition cements IGL Coating’s research and development team’s dedication to creating sustainable and effective protective solutions for industrial needs.

ITEX 24 celebrated its 35th edition.

It is the region’s gateway for future technologies, showcasing 700 advance tech solutions this year.

It is a hub for international industry experts, inventors, innovators, solution finders and leaders.

Maximizing efficiency with Industrial Solutions Armor

This year, IGL Coatings introduced Industrial Solutions Armor at the exhibition.

Armor is specially formulated to withstand harsh industrial environments, offering superb protection against corrosion, durability against wear, resistance to UV light and a practical textured finish.

Armor leverages a cutting-edge polyaspartic hybrid technology combined with robust fillers.

This results in a superior coating solution that’s both effective and low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

A high impact solution with Industrial Solutions Ecocoat Armor

It’s high resistance to chemicals, impact and added flexibility makes it one of the top choices for surface protection of the future, stated the press release.

A significant advantage of Armor is its practicality in reducing the frequency and cost of maintenance.

Economically beneficial and better for the planet by cutting down on waste and the unnecessary use of resources.

Staying true to sustainability

Keong Chun Chieh, IGL CEO, shared, “Receiving this Silver Award is not just an honor. It’s a recognition of our team’s hard work and passion for sustainable innovation. Ecocoat Armor is the result of our efforts to meet the needs of modern industries without compromising on environmental values.”

The research and development team had the opportunity to interact with peers and curious minds towards advancing technology.

IGL Coatings continues to be at the forefront of sustainable industrial solutions, eager to explore what lies ahead, continued the press release.

