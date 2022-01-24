Increasing your location’s value proposition through oil services

A new service is a great opportunity to boost your business’s value, but it needs some help along the way to gather enough attention. Follow these instructions so you can get as many eyes on your business as possible and maximize your oil service’s impact on your location’s value proposition.

Know where value comes from An exceptional product or service leads the way in providing value to customers, but your business can offer value in many other ways. Your oil service can increase your value proposition through the following avenues: Efficiency: Your oil lasts longer than your competitors’, making the service more efficient and cost-effective for your customers.

Your oil lasts longer than your competitors’, making the service more efficient and cost-effective for your customers. Price: Low prices are a well-established way to solidify a value proposition.

Low prices are a well-established way to solidify a value proposition. Customer Experience: How you treat your customers and how long the service takes will also impact the value proposition.

How you treat your customers and how long the service takes will also impact the value proposition. Trust: Trust is vital to any car service business, as you’re working on an essential tool in your customers’ lives. They have to be able to trust you with their vehicles.

Trust is vital to any car service business, as you’re working on an essential tool in your customers’ lives. They have to be able to trust you with their vehicles. Compatibility: Your oil service should accommodate as many vehicle types as possible, which means you need a variety of grades. Show off your expertise If you want your new service to maximize its impact on your location’s value proposition, you have to be able to hold up your end of the deal. You must understand the importance of oil changes1 and show competence in the service right off the bat. Start with the basics:

Use the correct oil and oil filter.

Lift and support the vehicle

Drain the old oil and remove the used filter.

Add the fresh oil and filter.

Lubricate the necessary components. If you really want to “wow” your customers, you should also include a standard 21-point inspection with every change. Many shops include this inspection to identify any problems the owner might have missed, creating more business opportunities. You don’t want to make the mistake of adding a new service and promoting it before your shop is 100% ready. If you don’t know the ins and outs of your new service, hold off on its release until you feel wholly confident in your preparation. When you know your strong points, you can make them the centerpieces of your marketing campaigns.

Identify your new target audience A new service needs a new target audience. Since your business provides a variety of car services, you will probably see some overlap with your other target markets, but it’s still important to go through the process of identifying potential new customers. You should gather information on their needs, interests and expectations for quality and price. If you can meet their demands, then you’ve found a new target audience. If you can’t, adjust your search and keep looking. Use all the resources and channels available to reach as many people as possible.

Monitor your market If you want to build your value proposition, you must closely monitor your market and see what your competitors are doing. Pay attention to trends so you can match or outperform them. Some times are more suitable than others to launch a new service or marketing campaign. Make your move when you feel the time is right. You should also know about the current state of the oil industry. While fossil fuels are collectively trending downward due to tight climate regulations, there’s still ample opportunity to make a profit from oil services. Bob Dubinsky, CEO and president of car service provider Waterway, believes it’s still a worthwhile investment if you have the space and resources for it.

“The days of opening a carwash and building a single gas station, entering into a supply contract and being successful are behind us. If you try to do that, you will find that you’re really inferior to all your competitors,” says Dubinsky. People want to hold onto their gas-powered cars for as long as possible due to the rising prices2 of new vehicles, and you can be the one to make their oil changes. Just make sure the service has sufficient room to operate and your employees have the necessary skills. If you’re confident in the service and ready to make the commitment, then move forward with your plan and begin promoting.

Promote your new service You have to put your new service in the spotlight, and the best way to accomplish that is through multi-channel marketing. Anyone who visits your store, website, social media or sees your other promotional content should see your new service on display with images and copy. When you make your message clear, customers will know what to expect from your business. 1. Social Media Social media is the best way to get many eyes on your business in a short period of time. As a car service provider, focus your efforts on image-based channels like Facebook and Instagram. There, you can post updates to your business and provide examples of your business satisfying customers. Quantifiable examples are concrete evidence of your business’s service, which can give your value proposition a considerable boost.

2. Digital marketing “Digital marketing” is a broad term but think of it as any online marketing you do outside of social media. Emails, press releases, blogs and other online content fall under this category. Remember, you want to inform the reader, not pitch a sale. Producing informative and relevant content3 for your customers will help make your business a respected authority on your new service. Authority boosts your value proposition. 3. Print While social media and digital marketing will increase your business’s exposure, you shouldn’t neglect older tactics like flyers and brochures. These tools are more passive forms of marketing that require little effort on your part to produce and distribute. You can place them in areas where you think they will catch the attention of your target audience.

4. Community Events Another way you can connect with your target audience is by hosting community events. Cars are a great interest to rally around, as people from all walks of life share a mutual love for vehicles. An outdoor barbeque with food and pleasant company can work wonders for your business’s value proposition. If you have the space for it, you can also host the event right at your location so attendees can better associate the event with your business. Your oil service might take a backseat during the event itself, but that’s okay. The goal is to talk with customers, build connections and improve your brand reputation. Better brand reputation directly contributes to a better value proposition. Customers will trust their vehicles with your service, and trust goes a long way.

5. Interactive Content Along with connecting with customers in person, you can create online interactive content4 to garner interest in your new service. Here are some new materials you can add to your marketing strategy: Forms

Quizzes

Calculators

Infographics

Landing pages

Videos Anything that draws attention to your service, gets the user involved and gives a clear call to action is worth investing in. You can also learn more about your target audience through interactive content. You’ll get a better grasp of their age range, spending habits and other helpful information. More knowledge of your market will help you develop more effective marketing strategies.

Authenticity leads to a better value proposition The common theme between service expertise, relevant content, community events and other promotional tools is authenticity. Customers can recognize if your business practices are ethical and authentic. They won’t settle for anything less. The best thing you can do to increase your location’s value proposition — no matter the service — is to show authenticity in everything you do. Oscar Collins is the founder and editor-in-chief of Modded, where he writes about cars, car trends and auto news. Follow him on Twitter @TModded for frequent updates on his work.