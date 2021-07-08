Industry icon Jim Coleman passes away

BATESVILLE, Texas — It was with great sadness and a heavy heart that Coleman Hanna announced the passing of James Edward Coleman Jr., according to a bereavement announcement.

He died peacefully at his ranch in Batesville, Texas, on July 5, 2021, at the age of 90.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lorraine Coleman, as well as six of his seven children.

He is proceeded in death by his son Randall Coleman and brother Ed Coleman.

His faith in God, his desire to live a Godly life and to pass that onto his children was paramount to him, noted the announcement.

His wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his greatest joy; he took a lot of interest in their lives, always offering his support and a word of advice.