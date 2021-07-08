 Industry icon Jim Coleman passes away
Industry icon Jim Coleman passes away

on

Market Focus: Tommy’s Express to break ground on new headquarters

on

NCS partners with Carolina Pride

on

True Blue reaches 61 carwashes with 8-store acquisition
Carwash News

Industry icon Jim Coleman passes away

 

on

BATESVILLE, Texas — It was with great sadness and a heavy heart that Coleman Hanna announced the passing of James Edward Coleman Jr., according to a bereavement announcement.

He died peacefully at his ranch in Batesville, Texas, on July 5, 2021, at the age of 90.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lorraine Coleman, as well as six of his seven children.

He is proceeded in death by his son Randall Coleman and brother Ed Coleman.

His faith in God, his desire to live a Godly life and to pass that onto his children was paramount to him, noted the announcement.

His wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his greatest joy; he took a lot of interest in their lives, always offering his support and a word of advice.

He was beloved and respected by his family and will be greatly missed by them. 

Coleman made a difference in the lives of people around him.

He was very helpful to others in the carwash industry, generously offering his knowledge and expertise.

He received many honors and awards, including the Family Business of the Year Award from Baylor University in 2004, the Hall of Fame Award from International Carwash Association in 2003 and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southwest Carwash Association in 2017.

He was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Coleman will always be remembered for his strong faith in God, his love of family, his deep patriotism for his country and his drive to succeed.

He loved the simple things around him and never took for granted how fortunate he was.

