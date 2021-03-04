Industry performance during a recession | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

The professional carwashing and detailing industry’s performance is based on macro trends of the overall economy. Makes sense. When people have well-paying jobs, they have more discretionary funds to spend on things that make them feel good and protect their investments, such as carwashing and detailing.

Click Here to Read More

Following this overarching logic, 2020 should have crippled this industry since — within a flash — record job losses across many industries, including carwashing, surfaced and filled the headlines.

But overall, according to the experts, the industry actually grew. And, on the M&A and expansion fronts, investors saw carwashing as an investment beacon of light in the darkness. So, why is logic not matching reality?

As explained recently in a PC&D Unscripted video interview with Brink Results President Steve Gaudreau, subscription-based plans, including unlimited wash clubs, helped stabilize and retain business for many operators, because the majority of club members “are not the lowest income folks,” which is the group that was hit hardest by the rippling effects of the pandemic, as Gaudreau pointed out. Surely, this was only one of many reasons why operators’ early projections didn’t match year-end actuals last year. Government assistance to businesses and individuals also played a key role in keeping many carwashes afloat.

Gaudreau and others, including International Carwash Association CEO Eric Wulf, also attributed the industry’s success in 2020 to carwashing being a form of much-needed entertainment, normalcy and distraction during the darkest days of the pandemic.