The ProStation with Clear Roof is an inflatable and portable work structure that can be used as a mobile work bay, clean room, show display, event tent, temporary shelter and more. The ProStation provides a dust-free, debris-free, dry, sterile, multipurpose workspace. It measures 25 by 14 by 8 feet (11 feet max at peak) and consists of clear durable 35 millimeter clear PVC side panels, six of which zip open and away for easy access.
Inflatable detailing station
