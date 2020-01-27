Infographic: Detailing prices around the country

AUSTIN, Texas — Mobile Tech RX, a company that produces software for the auto reconditioning industry, recently put together an infographic featuring its research on detailing prices across the U.S.

The infographic delves into several areas, including the average price for detailing by state, how far above or below the national average for prices that state falls, prices by major city and prices per state with cost of living adjustments.

According to the infographic, Oregon has the highest average detailing prices in the nation while Hawaii has the lowest average.

To produce this report, Mobile Tech RX used data from Yelp to find the low, average and high prices for detailing in cities around the country and then compiled that data by city and state.

To make sure prices were compared fairly between states, Mobile Tech RX also used a cost of living factor for each state, which was provided by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

You can view that infographic below or see it and its accompanying article here.