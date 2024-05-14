Check out Innovation Alley at The Car Wash Show™ 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New exhibitors come to The Car Wash Show™ every year, and a lot of them can be found in one spot.

Innovation Alley is reserved for first- and second-year exhibitors at The Car Wash Show™.

The International Carwash Association (ICA) says Innovation Alley is the place where companies that are new to the industry can share their innovations and connect with decision makers.

The ICA will be actively getting the word out about new companies and innovative solutions that are looking to grow the industry throughout The Car Wash Show™.

You can find Innovation Alley just outside the entrances for exhibit hall B and exhibit hall C at the Music City Convention Center or by checking out the floorplan.