Check out Innovation Alley at The Car Wash Show™ 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Innovation Alley is a place where companies that are new to the carwash industry can share their innovations.

By Kyle Alexander
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New exhibitors come to The Car Wash Show™ every year, and a lot of them can be found in one spot.

Innovation Alley is reserved for first- and second-year exhibitors at The Car Wash Show™.

The International Carwash Association (ICA) says Innovation Alley is the place where companies that are new to the industry can share their innovations and connect with decision makers.

The ICA will be actively getting the word out about new companies and innovative solutions that are looking to grow the industry throughout The Car Wash Show™.

You can find Innovation Alley just outside the entrances for exhibit hall B and exhibit hall C at the Music City Convention Center or by checking out the floorplan.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions product brands will feature multiple solutions at ICA’s The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

By Kyle Alexander
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — OPW® Vehicle Wash Solutions is excited to announce that its product brands will be exhibiting their industry-leading vehicle wash equipment and solutions in booth 1623 at International Carwash Association’s upcoming The Car Wash Show™ 2024, which will be held from May 13-15, 2024, at the Music City Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, stated a press release.

