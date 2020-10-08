International Car Wash Group expands in Nashville area

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The International Car Wash Group (ICWG) recently announced the acquisition of Sudsy’s Car Wash, a thriving business with three locations in the southern suburbs of Nashville, Tennessee, according to a company press release.

With this acquisition, ICWG grows to 29 wash locations in the state of Tennessee and nine locations in the Nashville Metro Area, added the release.

“We are very excited to welcome Sudsy’s to the ICWG family,” said Gabe Mendoza, president of ICWG North America.

Sudsy’s first location opened in 2009 in Murfreesboro and the family-owned business has expanded to the Spring Hill and Columbia communities over the last decade, noted the release.

“We are confident that ICWG is the right partner to maintain the level of service to our customers and communities, as well as the best opportunity for our employees to grow professionally,” said Owner Troy VanLiere.

According to the press release, the fast-growing Nashville Metro continues to be a priority for ICWG’s growth plan with previous acquisitions Wash ‘N Roll and Mister B’s marking entry to the area.