International Drying Corporation offers new product sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Drying Corporation (IDC) is exhibiting at The Car Wash Show™ 2022 with new equipment, company communications reported.
To promote new equipment, such as the Black Widow Drying System and Stealth Intelligent Control Panel, IDC is offering 25% off all new equipment to attendees at the trade show.
If interested parties put $1,000 down now, IDC will hold the sale pricing for 12 months.
To learn more about these products and the exclusive sale, visit IDC on the show floor at Booth #2613 or email [email protected]