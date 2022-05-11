 International Drying Corporation offers new product sale
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

International Drying Corporation offers new product sale

on

Tommy's Express leadership educates trade show attendees about technology, innovation

on

New Suds tool evaluates potential carwash sites￼

on

Belanger debuts new product brand at The Car Wash Show™
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Mark VII factory highlights Video
play

Mark VII factory highlights

Mark VII customer testimonial Video
play

Mark VII customer testimonial

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash Car Wash

This wash found success by building a strong community.

Wash of the Week: WOW Carwash

This award winning Las Vegas-based carwash chain is passionate about the community.

Wash of the Week: Great White Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a growing car and truck wash in Canada.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

A quick overview of The Car Wash Show™ and guide to visiting Nashville.

Wash Talk ep. 110: Leadership series — Challenges facing women leaders

Past guests from our Leading Women in Carwash series give their insights on leadership.

Wash Talk ep. 109: Site Insights

An article reading of the March 2022 cover story, this episode features real estate and design insights from two market leaders.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

International Drying Corporation offers new product sale

 

on

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Drying Corporation (IDC) is exhibiting at The Car Wash Show™ 2022 with new equipment, company communications reported.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

To promote new equipment, such as the Black Widow Drying System and Stealth Intelligent Control Panel, IDC is offering 25% off all new equipment to attendees at the trade show.

If interested parties put $1,000 down now, IDC will hold the sale pricing for 12 months.

To learn more about these products and the exclusive sale, visit IDC on the show floor at Booth #2613 or email [email protected]

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: The Speedwash Victor Valley portfolio sold to Mister Car Wash

Carwash News: Sonny’s unveils top innovations at The Car Wash Show

Carwash News: Retention express, Amplify Car Wash Advisors create Amplify Ventures

Carwash News: PDQ to exhibit in-bay automatic technologies at The Car Wash Show™

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing