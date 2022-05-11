International Drying Corporation offers new product sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Drying Corporation (IDC) is exhibiting at The Car Wash Show™ 2022 with new equipment, company communications reported.

Click Here to Read More

To promote new equipment, such as the Black Widow Drying System and Stealth Intelligent Control Panel, IDC is offering 25% off all new equipment to attendees at the trade show.

If interested parties put $1,000 down now, IDC will hold the sale pricing for 12 months.

To learn more about these products and the exclusive sale, visit IDC on the show floor at Booth #2613 or email [email protected]