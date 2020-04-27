Connect with us
Carwash News

Introducing PC&D’s YouTube channel

 

on

AKRON, Ohio — Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) has set up a YouTube channel, which you can view and subscribe to here.

The channel hosts all of our existing video content on such topics as:

We’ll also be adding new videos over time.

In fact, stay tuned next week for the start of our new video series on conveyors.

You can also subscribe to the Babcox Media channel and our other partner brands in the automotive industry.

PC&D offers a variety of multimedia content, so be sure to check out our podcasts and webinars too, if you haven’t already.

on

