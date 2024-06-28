 ISTOBAL opens a new subsidiary in Hungary

ISTOBAL opens a new subsidiary in Hungary

VALENCIA, Spain — The leading vehicle wash and care solutions group has acquired CarWash Hungary to accelerate its growth in Eastern Europe.

By Kyle Alexander
Published:
istobal-hungary

VALENCIA, Spain — ISTOBAL is expanding its global presence with the establishment of a new subsidiary in Hungary, the company announced in a press release.

With this opening, ISTOBAL continues its commitment to offer high quality products and services, tailored to the needs of customers in different key regions for the Spanish Group.

This acquisition is part of the strategic growth plan planned by ISTOBAL in Europe, following the opening of offices in France and Poland at the end of 2023 and bringing the total to 13 subsidiaries globally.

It is a further step in the strategy of the ISTOBAL Group, which continues to focus on direct sales with the aim of increasing its turnover in the countries where it is present, opening new markets and consolidating its international leadership.

​To this end, the company has acquired its previous local distributor, CarWash Hungary, a renowned carwash company located in Budapest.

With this new opening in the Hungarian capital, the group now has a total of 13 subsidiaries globally, thus fulfilling its strategic plan to accelerate its growth in Eastern Europe.

This expansion reinforces ISTOBAL’s commitment to bring its innovative solutions to an increasing number of key markets, stated the press release.

“We are delighted with the acquisition of CarWash Hungary, a testament to our unwavering dedication to serving our Hungarian customers with a focus on excellence,” said Antonio Martinez, the company’s CEO. “This move highlights our determination to adapt to the changing demands of a demanding market, while strengthening our position in a region full of great opportunities.”

CarWash Hungary has established its presence as a dominant player for more than 30 years in the carwash market in Hungary, continued the press release.

As the exclusive distributor of ISTOBAL in the country since 1995, CarWash Hungary has built an excellent partnership with the Valencian company. 

Nearly 30 years of cooperation have enabled them to offer high quality, innovative and efficient carwash solutions, reaffirming their commitment to the satisfaction and loyalty of their key customers, such as MOL Group.

A great team, the key to operational efficiency

The new ISTOBAL subisdiary will employ a total of 30 people in Hungary, with an average of more than 10 years of experience in the sector, ensuring efficient operation and high-quality care in all operational areas.

Heading the subsidiary will be Csaba Szőnyi, an industry professional with in-depth knowledge of the Hungarian market and extensive experience in the carwash and car care sector, including his role as general and sales Director of CarWash Hungary.

Szőnyi said, “Together with ISTOBAL, we have been at the forefront of innovation in vehicle wash solutions in Hungary for nearly three decades, demonstrating our ability to anticipate the needs of a highly demanding market. We are very excited about this project as we aim to respond to the needs of our customers in key segments, such as oil companies, public transport, delivery companies and the growing private sector. Hungary is a country with great potential in the carwash sector, and our commitment and standards of excellence and quality position us to be able to meet our challenges and goals. “

The new subsidiary will have a structure with specialized teams, including a sales team and a technical service system that will guarantee an efficient, customized service to customers and ensure a complete coverage throughout the country.

