At ISTOBAL USA: booth 1335

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — See all of the products that ISTOBAL USA is showcasing while attending The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — ISTOBAL USA announced in a press release it will be showcasing its latest carwash solutions specially developed for the US market at The Car Wash Show™ 2024.

ISTOBAL USA will be showcasing the M’WASH PRO rollover, which has auser-focused design that combines the latest technology with the aesthetic appeal of the group’s European models and the versatility of the FLEX5 line of equipment.

In addition, ISTOBAL will be featuring the T’BRUSH, a compact tunnel module developed for the US market that combines the best features of an in-bay automatic with the throughput of a tunnel.

The latest equipment released by ISTOBAL for the US market was accompanied by a strategic approach focused on addressing the specific needs of local customers and meeting industry demands, stated the press release.

