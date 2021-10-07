It’s the season for trade shows

We recently posted a poll on the homepage of Carwash.com that asks: How would you describe your 2021 versus 2020 monthly car counts? The vast majority of respondents (77%) noted that 2021’s counts are either much greater or slightly higher than in 2020. Considering recent events, these results are both not surprising and also welcomed news for operators.

As the calendar flips to the fall months, businesses across the country will be focused on holiday specials and programs. Some carwashes are currently preparing their tunnels for an entertaining Halloween experience. One thing all operating businesses hope to do this year is finish strong while laying a solid foundation of plans and goals for 2022. For the carwashing and detailing industries, this year into early 2022 offers a unique opportunity to attend three significant trade shows over a five-month period. This month in Atlantic City, New Jersey, operators gathered for the first time in two years at the 2021 NRCC. Next month, International Carwash Association’s The Car Wash Show™ heads back to Las Vegas from Nov. 15-17. Three months later, from Feb. 27th to March 1st, the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) is scheduled to convene in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO.

In addition to showcasing thousands of product innovations from hundreds of exhibitors, the associations that are organizing and planning these events also offer incredible networking and educational experiences for attendees. If you are planning to attend one or all of these shows, the expo floor can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you are new to the market. It’s important to research these shows’ exhibitor listings, which are available online, including at Carwash.com. Make sure the exhibitor manufactures the right type of equipment and supplies for your business, as many manufacturers specialize in certain segments of the markets. Carwash.com’s Buyers Guide is a useful tool to group manufacturers by product category.

