Jaedyn De La Cerda partners with Champion Xpress Carwash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Jaedyn De La Cerda partners with Champion Xpress Carwash

Carwash News

Jaedyn De La Cerda partners with Champion Xpress Carwash

 

on

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to a company press release, Champion Xpress Carwash is excited to announce a new partnership with Jaedyn De La Cerda, a starter for the UNM Lobos women’s basketball team.

Her first as a college athlete, this partnership is a result of the new NCAA endorsement rule, allowing college athletes to utilize their names, image and likeness.

“Champion Xpress has a passion for champions in all arenas. We are excited to provide a mutually beneficial opportunity for a top-tier athlete and person like Jaedyn De La Cerda,” noted Michael Murry, CEO Champion Xpress Carwash.

De La Cerda grew up in Roswell, New Mexico, where the second Champion Xpress Carwash was located in 2009.

The hometown connection and De La Cerda’s love of cars brought this endorsement together.

“I am excited to partner with a company that started in my home state of New Mexico and values the same level of excellence I do,” shared De La Cerda.

The Roswell, New Mexico, location has since been sold and Champion Xpress has opened several additional locations across the state.

“As a family with roots in New Mexico and that loves the game of basketball, this partnership with Jaedyn was a perfect fit,” stated Trey Merchant, owner of Champion Xpress.

Champion Xpress is rapidly expanding in this market, with two existing locations in Albuquerque and an estimated 12 wash locations by the end of 2022.

