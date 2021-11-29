Jaedyn De La Cerda partners with Champion Xpress Carwash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to a company press release, Champion Xpress Carwash is excited to announce a new partnership with Jaedyn De La Cerda, a starter for the UNM Lobos women’s basketball team.

Click Here to Read More

Her first as a college athlete, this partnership is a result of the new NCAA endorsement rule, allowing college athletes to utilize their names, image and likeness.

“Champion Xpress has a passion for champions in all arenas. We are excited to provide a mutually beneficial opportunity for a top-tier athlete and person like Jaedyn De La Cerda,” noted Michael Murry, CEO Champion Xpress Carwash.

De La Cerda grew up in Roswell, New Mexico, where the second Champion Xpress Carwash was located in 2009.

The hometown connection and De La Cerda’s love of cars brought this endorsement together.

“I am excited to partner with a company that started in my home state of New Mexico and values the same level of excellence I do,” shared De La Cerda.