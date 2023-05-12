Jax Kar Wash celebrates 70 years in business - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Jax Kar Wash is celebrating its 70 years in business with $0.70 washes May 12-14 along with Unlimited Club specials and more at all locations, according to a company press release.

In 1950, Jax founder, Jack Milen, opened National Car Wash at Alfred and Woodward next to the Detroiter Hotel; the wash was open 24 hours a day then, and the wash price was $1.

On May 12, 1953, Milen founded Jax Kar Wash, with the first location in Detroit at 6 Mile and Meyers, the second opened in 1956 in Birmingham, and the third location in 1958 at Greenfield and Schoolcraft.

“Since the beginning, Jack’s philosophy was to put the customer first — to do what it takes to make them happy. In addition, he valued the employees, which is why we have some that have been with us for 35 years, said Jason Milen, CEO of Jax Kar Wash. “We lost Jack in 2003, but his legacy and wisdom lives on in all of us at Jax, which is why we feel it’s important to celebrate our 70 years in business with giving the community $0.70 washes all weekend.”

In February 2022, Birmingham-based private equity firm, TRP Capital Partners, took an ownership stake in Jax Kar Wash to fuel the company’s expansion.

TRP Capital’s investment is helping fund the expansion, which will be a mix of new construction and acquisition and conversion of other carwashes into new Jax locations.

Jax is now operational with 32 locations throughout Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin.