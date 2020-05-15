JBS partners with Safetec for sanitizing products

This week, we cover JBS Industries’ partnership with Safetec, grand openings and new construction.

JBS Industries partners with Safetec LEBANON, Ohio — JBS Industries has chosen Safetec of America Inc. to be its exclusive supplier of hand sanitizer and disinfectant, according to a press release. Safetec is a trusted source for infection control, first aid and compliance products for 28 years, the release continued. All of the products they manufacture are made in America, EPA-registered and compliant, the release noted. JBS knows that family’s, friends’ and loved ones’ health and safety are all of our top priorities during this trying time, the release added. JBS is hopeful that you stay well through this crisis, and if you are interested in protecting your employees and customers with Safetec products, contact JBS Owner Scott Baeten at [email protected] today. Focused Carwash Solutions opens three Colorado carwashes DENVER — On Dec. 10, 2019, Focused Carwash Solutions (FCS) helped Jimmy Suds Car Wash open the doors to the Lakewood community at 935 S Kipling Pkwy. with a newly remodeled express exterior carwash, according to a press release. Jimmy Suds features a 125-foot conveyor inside a 130-foot building, the article continued. “This facility was a flex-serve and we were able to convert it [into] an express wash with … [a] new LPR (license plate recognition) system,” stated FCS President Aaron Green. “It features a digital menu board at the pay stations and an entry arch and lights. The custom signage on the … arches really make this carwash stand out.”

“This remodel was a big undertaking,” Green continued. “We were able to shorten the existing 150-foot conveyor and … get everything to fit inside the building to help with freezing and the loader in the winter. We completely gutted the equipment and back room support equipment, moved the vacuum area and increased the number of spaces for vacuuming.” Like many carwashes around the country, Jimmy Suds temporarily closed its doors to comply with the Colorado governor’s “Stay-at-Home” orders on March 25th, the release noted. On April 27th, Jimmy Suds was able to reopen, following strict new COVID-19 guidelines, offering “contact-free” washes with their license plate recognition technology and extra sanitary precautions, the release added. As a re-opening special, Jimmy Suds is currently offering 60 days of free unlimited washing to new customers and 30 days free for existing customers, the release concluded. According to a separate press release, on March 14th, FCS helped Washed Up Car Wash at 1876 Hover St. launch its soft opening celebration in Longmont, Colorado. To kick off the opening, Washed Up offered nine consecutive days of free Gold Washes, the release added. Washed Up features a 110-foot dual belt conveyor inside a 125-foot building, the release noted. “Owners Tim and Shelly Walker worked for a couple of years to find a spot along Hover St. in Longmont before securing the only land zoned for a carwash along this major north/south street in their community,” explained Green. “The layout is perfect for easy customer traffic flow, and with 20 free vacuum spots, customers have plenty of space to take care of the inside of their vehicles. They also have two … mat washers and a fenced-in area for pups to wait while customers take care of their cars.”

Washed Up Car Wash faced a huge challenge when the governor issued stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to close its doors only 14 days after opening, the release stated. Fortunately, Washed Up was able to re-open on April 18th following strict sanitation and social distancing protocols, the release continued. As part of a re-opening special, Washed Up offered another two weeks of free washes along with a promotion of its unlimited wash club, the release concluded. According to a third press release, on Feb. 11th, FCS helped Meadows Express Car Wash launch its soft opening celebration at 1580 Carnaby Lane in Castle Rock, Colorado. To kick off the opening, Meadows Express offered free carwashes for six consecutive days, the release added. Meadows Express features a 115-foot dual belt conveyor inside a 135-foot building, the release noted. “Meadows Express Car Wash is located inside a covenant-controlled community in Castle Rock, Colorado, and will be the only carwash allowed in the community,” explained Green. Meadows Express also features two fully digital pet washes with built-in water heaters so the dogs are comfortable and clean, the release added. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Meadows Express was able to remain open under a modified business model and washed over 12,000 cars this spring, the release continued.

“Auto services are exempt under the stay-at-home order, as the sanitation of vehicles is a critical part of stopping the spread of the virus,” explained Meadows Express Owner Chris Zuniga. “Vehicle surfaces, particularly doors and handles are commonly used surfaces that can spread the virus if not properly and regularly sanitized. Our carwash soaps sanitize the exterior of the vehicle and help break down the cellular body of any virus that may be present. Emergency vehicles, grocery/food delivery vehicles and the vehicles of others operating in essential industries as well as the vehicles of our customers that must drive to access food and health care must be sanitized to help stop the spread of the virus.” With their app, Meadows Express is able to offer their customers a contact-free wash option where they can purchase a wash or membership from their device without cashier interaction, the release added. Although they had to temporarily close their vacuum stations, mat washers and pet washes, they are now back open under strict cleaning and sanitizing protocols, the release concluded. Blue Iguana Car Wash under construction SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to www.sbj.net, Blue Iguana Car Wash is building its second location in Springfield.

Owner Greg Byler said the 5,000-square-foot building should be open by July as long as weather does not delay the construction, the article continued. A building permit filed with the city recorded a $190,000 value for the project, the article noted. Blue Iguana operates an additional five stores in the St. Louis area, and Byler noted that the company has grown by at least one store annually since it started up in 2013, the article stated. Byler also plans to open a carwash on West Chestnut Expressway this winter, the article concluded. Tommy’s Express constructs new location SPRING HILL, Fla. — According to www.hernandosun.com, Tommy’s Express has announced its newest locally owned and operated franchise location is under construction in Spring Hill, Florida and will be located at 4085 Mariner Blvd. The carwash will feature its signature 130-foot wash tunnels with striking corner towers, a rounded transparent roof, prominent branding and full-size windows running down the length of the wash tunnel, the article continued. The location will feature a three-minute wash as well as free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site, the article noted. Customer can purchase TOMMY CLUB unlimited wash memberships via the Tommy’s Express app leading up to the site’s grand opening, the article added.

