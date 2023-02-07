Razorback Fans Get to Know Jersey Wolfenbarger in ZIPS’ Car Wash Convos - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

FAYETTEVILLE, AR — ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) released its video interview-based approach to NIL, Car Wash Convos™, featuring Jersey Wolfenbarger, University of Arkansas Razorbacks’ Women’s Basketball Forward/Guard, according to a press release.

Wolfenbarger’s episode gives fans a glimpse into her off the court life, as she is interviewed during a ride through a ZIPS Car Wash about her favorite athletes, ways she preps for game day and more with host Taliyah Brooks, former University of Arkansas track student-athlete.

Wolfenbarger is a starting sophomore for the Razorbacks.

“Excited to partner with ZIPS Car Wash to bring Car Wash Convos to Razorback Nation! It’s an honor to appear alongside other distinguished athletes as part of this series,” said Wolfenbarger.

After last season’s 23-game start, Wolfenbarger was named to the SEC’s all freshmen team in 2022.

Fans can cheer on the Razorbacks and provide a dirt defense for their vehicle by using Wolfenbarger’s winning wash code 2424 to get a $5 Wash & Dry Car Wash now through Feb. 15 at all participating Arkansas ZIPS locations.

“ZIPS roots run deep in Arkansas, where we launched our first two locations in 2004, and it makes us very proud to support Jersey and the Razorbacks through our multi-year sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD and to be able to extend this to fans through giveaways, tickets and discounted wash codes,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Four Razorback student-athletes are featured this year in our Car Wash Convos with eight more episodes to launch throughout our three-year agreement with the university.”

The four Arkansas Razorback student-athletes in the 2022-2023 academic year, representing football, basketball, track and field, and softball were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and LEARFIELD, the school’s athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS.

To learn more, visit www.zipscarwash.com.