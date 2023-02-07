 Razorback Fans Get to Know Jersey Wolfenbarger in ZIPS’ Car Wash Convos - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Serving car care owners and operators
Carwash News

Razorback Fans Get to Know Jersey Wolfenbarger in ZIPS’ Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, AR — The University of Arkansas Women’s Basketball Forward/Guard is interviewed during a ride through a ZIPS Car Wash.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

FAYETTEVILLE, AR — ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) released its video interview-based approach to NIL, Car Wash Convos™, featuring Jersey Wolfenbarger, University of Arkansas Razorbacks’ Women’s Basketball Forward/Guard, according to a press release.

Related Articles

Wolfenbarger’s episode gives fans a glimpse into her off the court life, as she is interviewed during a ride through a ZIPS Car Wash about her favorite athletes, ways she preps for game day and more with host Taliyah Brooks, former University of Arkansas track student-athlete.

Wolfenbarger is a starting sophomore for the Razorbacks.

“Excited to partner with ZIPS Car Wash to bring Car Wash Convos to Razorback Nation! It’s an honor to appear alongside other distinguished athletes as part of this series,” said Wolfenbarger.

After last season’s 23-game start, Wolfenbarger was named to the SEC’s all freshmen team in 2022.

Fans can cheer on the Razorbacks and provide a dirt defense for their vehicle by using Wolfenbarger’s winning wash code 2424 to get a $5 Wash & Dry Car Wash now through Feb. 15 at all participating Arkansas ZIPS locations.  

“ZIPS roots run deep in Arkansas, where we launched our first two locations in 2004, and it makes us very proud to support Jersey and the Razorbacks through our multi-year sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD and to be able to extend this to fans through giveaways, tickets and discounted wash codes,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Four Razorback student-athletes are featured this year in our Car Wash Convos with eight more episodes to launch throughout our three-year agreement with the university.”

The four Arkansas Razorback student-athletes in the 2022-2023 academic year, representing football, basketball, track and field, and softball were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and LEARFIELD, the school’s athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS.

To learn more, visit www.zipscarwash.com.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Splash marks record year, positions for the future

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Splash has 15 locations scheduled for construction over the next two years, with a heavy focus on growth in the Northwest Arkansas market.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Splash has completed a record year in 2022 and is positioning for continued growth in 2023, the company said in a recent press release. In the year just completed, a record 300 employees served a record 95,388 oil change customers and 798,328 carwash customers at a record 18 facilities.

Wash tunnels were constructed, acquired, installed or remodeled at Splash stores in Conway, Cabot, Maumelle, Fort Smith and Russellville; oil change stores were constructed and opened at Maumelle, Cabot and Chenal; and construction of the new West Little Rock (Chenal Blvd.) carwash facility will open in January.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Mark Tentis named a vendor director on ICA board of directors

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — He will serve a two-year term, which began on Jan. 1, 2023.

By PCD Staff
Latest ZIPS Car Wash Convos features Tar Heel fan favorite Alyssa Ustby

PLANO, Texas — Car Wash Convos gives fans a glimpse into the lives of these student-athletes during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in their university town.

By PCD Staff
Dave Hail, former senior executive with Mister Car Wash, joins Amplify Car Wash Advisors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Firm also announces the launch of its new operational advisory vertical, Amplify Growth Partners.

By PCD Staff
Spotless Brands breaks new barriers, enters Ohio market in 2023

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Three new locations in the Buckeye State will open in the first half of the year.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Leveling Up Operations

Being a top-notch operator requires an investment in education.

By Rich DiPaolo
Mammoth Holdings raises equity capital to fuel growth

ATLANTA — The equity raise will ensure that Mammoth can accelerate new store openings, invest in cutting-edge technology and more.

By PCD Staff
WhiteWater Express Car Wash expands to 88 locations

HOUSTON — WhiteWater added four locations in December, expanding its footprint in the Southwest.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands rings Nasdaq closing bell

CHARLOTTE, NC — The company honored its two-year Nasdaq listing anniversary and acknowledged dedicated employees and partners.

By PCD Staff