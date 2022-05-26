 Jose Costa named CEO of Magnolia Wash Holdings
Jose Costa named CEO of Magnolia Wash Holdings

Carwash News

Jose Costa named CEO of Magnolia Wash Holdings

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jose Costa has been appointed CEO of Magnolia Wash Holdings, an express carwash operator with nearly 70 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, a press release stated.

Costa is the company’s first CEO and will oversee Magnolia’s continued growth and expansion throughout the Southeast.  

“Jose is the proven leader Magnolia Wash Holdings needs to take the enterprise to the next level,” said Sean Epps, partner at A&M Capital Opportunities. “His track record leading and growing best-in-class multi-unit retail organizations makes him uniquely qualified to capitalize on Magnolia’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to investing in innovation and quality. Jose has an unmatched talent for identifying and executing on new growth opportunities, and we are excited to see him translate his experience into the high-growth carwash market.”

Costa has a proven track record of leading large multi-unit retail organizations across multiple end-markets.

He has served previously as group president at a large auto services business and is a board member of Simplicity Car Care, a collision service and car care leader in Canada.

Costa has also held c-suite executive roles at leading brands in the quick-service restaurant and optical retail markets, managing thousands of locations across the globe for Bojangles, Burger King and GrandVision. 

He has extensive experience leading private equity-backed portfolio companies as both senior executive and board director and has previously partnered with preeminent consumer investment firms across the world. 

“The express carwash industry is rapidly growing, and I believe Magnolia Wash Holdings is in a prime position to lead the way with an unwavering focus on customer experience and quality,” said Costa. “The company has built a reputation for operational excellence and innovative technology that delivers a premium experience for consumers and teammates. I look forward to driving Magnolia’s continued expansion and building upon the pillars of investment, innovation, sustainability and communication that give the company the management structure, training and superior operations that set it apart in the industry.” 

