Jose Costa named CEO of Magnolia Wash Holdings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jose Costa has been appointed CEO of Magnolia Wash Holdings, an express carwash operator with nearly 70 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, a press release stated.

Costa is the company’s first CEO and will oversee Magnolia’s continued growth and expansion throughout the Southeast.

“Jose is the proven leader Magnolia Wash Holdings needs to take the enterprise to the next level,” said Sean Epps, partner at A&M Capital Opportunities. “His track record leading and growing best-in-class multi-unit retail organizations makes him uniquely qualified to capitalize on Magnolia’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to investing in innovation and quality. Jose has an unmatched talent for identifying and executing on new growth opportunities, and we are excited to see him translate his experience into the high-growth carwash market.”