Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is new co-owner of Club Car Wash

COLUMBIA, Missouri — Club Car Wash has announced its newest partner in ownership: Travis Kelce, according to a press release.

Kelce is the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end and The Chiefs’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee for 2020.

Drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, Kelce has been with the Kansas City Chiefs for seven consecutive seasons and was an integral part of winning Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

The record-breaking tight end has been named to six Pro Bowls and is a three-time first team All-Pro selection.

In addition to his on the field success and his tireless work in the community, Kelce has actively joined forces with leading companies and brands to create successful partnerships throughout his career.

“After learning about the trajectory of the industry and knowing my partners have significant knowledge and experience in the space, I thought Club Car Wash was a fantastic opportunity, and I’m excited to be onboard,” Kelce said.

“We are excited to work with Travis Kelce and his foundation, Eighty-Seven and Running,” said Rollie Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash. “We truly believe in their mission and look forward to the impact we can make together.”

Eighty-Seven and Running seeks to change the outcome of underserved youth in communities across the U.S. by creating access to opportunities, enrichment and advancement.