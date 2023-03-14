Kleen-Rite acquires vending machine manufacturer Laurel Metal Products

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Kleen-Rite Corp., the largest family-owned car wash distributor in the country, announced in a press release that it has acquired Laurel Metal Products.

A staple of the carwash industry, Laurel Metal Products is a leading manufacturer of carwash vending machines. The company originated in 1959 as a sheet metal fabrication shop before developing their first carwash vending machine in 1970. They specialize in drop-shelf vending, a method that reliably delivers products to customers at a highly successful rate.

Kleen-Rite and Laurel Metal Products have been partners for several decades, so the acquisition makes sense for both parties, according to the release. The move will streamline the process of building and stocking Laurel products, create opportunity for Kleen-Rite to use their resources to expand the Laurel brand, and be an important part of Kleen-Rite’s overall strategy of continuous improvement in the dynamic and evolving carwash industry.

Laurel’s current management will stay in place, and all long-term employees will be retained. Their products will continue to offer exceptional quality backed up by trustworthy customer service.

Laurel Metal Products vending machines, parts and accessories are currently available at www.kleenrite.com or by calling 1-800-233-3873.