 Kleen-Rite acquires vending machine manufacturer Laurel Metal Products

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Kleen-Rite acquires vending machine manufacturer Laurel Metal Products

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The move will streamline the process of building and stocking Laurel products.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
M&A, mergers, acquisitions

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Kleen-Rite Corp., the largest family-owned car wash distributor in the country, announced in a press release that it has acquired Laurel Metal Products.

Related Articles

A staple of the carwash industry, Laurel Metal Products is a leading manufacturer of carwash vending machines. The company originated in 1959 as a sheet metal fabrication shop before developing their first carwash vending machine in 1970. They specialize in drop-shelf vending, a method that reliably delivers products to customers at a highly successful rate.

Kleen-Rite and Laurel Metal Products have been partners for several decades, so the acquisition makes sense for both parties, according to the release. The move will streamline the process of building and stocking Laurel products, create opportunity for Kleen-Rite to use their resources to expand the Laurel brand, and be an important part of Kleen-Rite’s overall strategy of continuous improvement in the dynamic and evolving carwash industry.

Laurel’s current management will stay in place, and all long-term employees will be retained. Their products will continue to offer exceptional quality backed up by trustworthy customer service.

Laurel Metal Products vending machines, parts and accessories are currently available at www.kleenrite.com or by calling 1-800-233-3873.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Master detailer leads preservation project team to Petersen Automotive Museum

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — The team cleaned and prepped six classic vehicles for a museum preservation project.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — Rigo Santana, a Master-certified member of the official SONAX Detailing Team and owner of Laguna Hills’ Xtreme Xcellence, led a team of eight detailers, all trained by Santana’s New Generation of Detailers network, to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles for a big museum preservation project on Feb. 26-27, according to a press release.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
D&S hires Bill Linzy as national truck and fleet wash sales manager

High Ridge, Mo. — As national truck & fleet sales manager, Linzy will focus on client acquisition for the company’s IQ MAX large vehicle wash system.

By PCD Staff
Hanley arranges pre-sale of Moreno Valley carwash

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — The firm arranged the pre-sale of a new construction Quick Quack Car Wash in Moreno Valley, California.

By PCD Staff
Djouma Barry joins ZIPS Car Wash as COO

PLANO, Texas — Barry will apply his expertise from experience with growing retailers such as Target, Gap Inc. and Lululemon to manage ZIPS’ large P&L portfolio.

By PCD Staff
WashMetrix promises actionable business intelligence for carwashes

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas — WashMetrix integrates with all major point-of-sale and accounting systems to display a consolidated view of an operator’s true financials.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Turbo Tint to expand to Nevada, Arizona and Texas

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Moran expects to open five or six Turbo Tint stores in the first quarter of 2023 and anticipates having 18-21 stores operating by the end of the year.

By PCD Staff
UT’s Jonas Aidoo featured in ZIPS’ Car Wash Convos

PLANO, Texas — The episode gives fans a glimpse into how Jonas prepares for game day, his ideal car accessory and more.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands reports record year of revenue, profitability

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands delivered revenue of $2.0 billion, up 39% versus the prior year.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash hosts Savannah site ribbon cutting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — National carwash chain celebrates re-grand opening at three Savannah locations with $500 gift card giveaway.

By PCD Staff