In this week’s WeekEND Review, host Kyle Alexander talks about the new distribution center for Kleen-Rite and Autobell Car Wash’s donations to Make-A-Wish.

Also discussed in this video, Express Wash Concepts continues its expansion in the Detroit metro area, Splash Car Wash has plans for four new carwashes and a new chief financial officer, and DRB has a new vice president of product management.

Be sure to watch the entire video above for more details.