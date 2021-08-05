 Kleen-Rite expands its Hydro Systems line offering
Kleen-Rite expands its Hydro Systems line offering

Carwash News

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Kleen-Rite recently announced its expanded partnership with Hydro Systems, according to a company press release.

While Kleen-Rite has long been a leading distributor of Hydro-Systems’ carwash proportioners and injectors, the wholesale supplier will now become the exclusive master distributor for Hydro Systems’ janitorial and sanitation line of facility cleaning products in North America.

Under the expanded partnership, Kleen-Rite will provide on-demand stocking and shipment of Hydro Systems’ janitorial and sanitation products as well as parts and accessories for repair and maintenance.

Hydro’s technical support team will continue to be available to customers for product maintenance and troubleshooting, with support from Kleen-Rite’s dedicated service team for recommendations and more.

This partnership will allow Kleen-Rite to provide benefits to both new and existing customers while expanding its selection of durable, accurate Hydro Systems dispensing and proportioning products, the release added.

This partnership will bring convenient solutions to customers, making it easy to order Hydro Systems products through a user-friendly e-commerce platform while also supporting phone orders and consulting, the release noted.

Kleen-Rite’s four strategic warehouse locations will streamline the ordering process, showcase the availability of products and provide same or next day shipping for stocked Hydro Systems items.

