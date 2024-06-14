Kleen-Rite Missouri moves into new distribution center facility

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Kleen-Rite Corp. announced in a press release the opening of a distribution center facility at a new location in Kansas City, Missouri.

Replacing the previous distribution center, the new facility has more space to stock an expanded inventory selection and ship products faster in the region.

It also offers more convenient physical access, making it easier for customers to pick up their products on-site.

This exciting move is an important part of Kleen-Rite’s ongoing commitment to constantly improving how it serves customers, stated the press release.

Renovation of the building is now complete, existing inventory from the previous building has been transferred and all vendors have been alerted to ship future deliveries to the new facility.

The same reliable staff is on hand to serve customers and ship product.

The old location will no longer be used by Kleen-Rite, so customers should take note of the new address.

All correspondence and business matters for the Missouri region should be directed to 5121 E. Front St. Kansas City, Missouri, 64120.

Kleen-Rite encourages nearby carwash owners, detailers and pressure washers to visit the new facility, and looks forward to making this a key hub that ultimately benefits valued customers in the surrounding area.