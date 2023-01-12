 Leading women in carwashing: Isabel Garcia - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Serving car care owners and operators
Business

Leading women in carwashing: Isabel Garcia

Garcia is the Carwash College coordinator for Sonny's the CarWash Factory.

Avatar
By Melissa Pirkey
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia, CarWash College coordinator, Sonny’s The CarWash Factory

The women interviewed for this special series share their stories. The goal of this interview series is to not only share the stories and experiences of these market leaders, but also inspire more women to join this fun, exciting and growing carwash industry. 

Related Articles

This month, let’s meet Isabel Garcia, CarWash College coordinator, Sonny’s The CarWash Factory.

MP | How did you get your start and how long have you been in the carwash industry?

IG | A little over two years ago, a friend called and said she was working for a carwash company and that they were hiring. I needed the job, so I applied even though I didn’t know anything about the carwash industry … I started as a temp but worked my way into being a full time Sonny’s employee after a couple of months. Looking back, I was very fortunate to get that call. Who knew the carwash business was so big or that I’d enjoy it this much?

MP | What is the most important lesson you have learned while working in the carwash industry?

IG | Don’t take things too personally. The industry is growing and changing so fast, we have to be flexible as roles change and expand. Relish the challenge. Remember, the bigger the challenge, the bigger the opportunity for growth. 

MP | What advice do you have for women getting into the carwash industry today?  

IG | Be patient. There are opportunities everywhere in our industry, but you still must work hard to take advantage of them. Work with enthusiasm in whatever role you’re currently in and you will be noticed.

MP | What are some challenges you have overcome as a woman in the carwash industry that you’d like to share with other women in hopes of helping them to overcome similar challenges? 

IG | Walking into Sonny’s, I didn’t know what I didn’t know. I was offered to attend some training classes to get me better acquainted with the industry, which I took advantage of. If offered, I’d recommend getting to know as much about the industry as possible. When you understand that, gender is irrelevant. It’s even more empowering when you see someone was expecting you to fail and you surprise them, just like that, you’ve changed their perspective. I’m hopeful that this will have a ripple effect, making it less daunting for women to enter the industry as more of us are paving the way.

MP | What aspect of the carwash industry is most exciting/rewarding to you?  

IG | Being the main point of contact for Sonny’s CarWash College (CWC), I get to talk to many people and watch the students as they progress through the classes. I get to witness strangers become family after only a few days of learning, sharing ideas and experiences together. That part is fun. I also have the pleasure of meeting potential investors at seminars who come back a year later as students. I get to see their journey. I also attended my first ICA show this year in Nashville. It was an eye-opener as to the size and scope of the business.

MP | What three character traits are most important in your opinion for a woman starting out her career in carwashing? 

IG | Be true to yourself first; speak up — you know more than you think. If you don’t understand, ask and be willing to learn; and don’t be afraid to be seen.

MP | What would you have done differently starting out in the carwash industry if you could go back to the beginning? Or, would you not change a thing? 

IG | I wouldn’t change a thing. Without my strange and unexpected beginning, I wouldn’t be the woman I am now.

MP | Did you have a role model or a mentor in this industry? If so, who and how did he or she inspire you? 

IG | Yes. I’ve been lucky to have many. I’ve had the pleasure to work closely with Bob Fox, senior vice president of CarWash College and tech support at Sonny’s. He’s been in the industry for 37 years. He owned and operated his own carwash and he worked in sales and consulting at Sonny’s before coming to the College. He is a true expert in the field and has been very patient teaching me about his passion. He’s not only taught me how the carwash equipment works, but he’s also opened a road for me to shine, grow and bring my own ideas to the mix. He constantly seeks my input.  

The instructors of CWC have also become mentors. I admire how much they know and their ability to teach others. They
always seem to teach something new to each class, even to those who have been in the industry for many years. 

Lastly, Paul Fazio and Kati Pierce. Two of the biggest names in the industry and I still can’t believe I’ve had the honor to sit at the same table as them. Paul is a rare CEO — one who knows your name. He really cares about his people. Kati is a great inspiration to women in our industry. She has the courage and conviction needed to be at the top and run the largest supplier in the industry. Another very knowledgeable woman who patiently took me under her wing at the beginning of my career at Sonny’s and continues to teach me is Kathy Inman. I can confidently say that without her guidance I wouldn’t be where I am. Additionally, I’m left in awe by the passion the people working at Sonny’s have, and that’s one of the things I love most. 

MP | Where do you see the carwash industry moving toward in the future?  

IG | From a supplier standpoint, we see more exceptional growth both short-term and long-term.

From a personal perspective, I see more opportunities being created for women to enter the industry and make a career out of it. If you’re a woman considering a career change, give the carwash business a look, as there’s something for everyone. I’m living proof that women, even without a carwash background, can become very successful, and we’re just getting started. 

Melissa Pirkey is the CEO/president of Melissa Pirkey Insurance, dba Car Wash Insurance Agency. If you are interested in sharing your story in an upcoming issue, please contact her at (214) 998-8960 or [email protected] or email PC&D’s Rich DiPaolo at [email protected].

You May Also Like

Washville Car Wash
Featured

9 new technologies transforming the modern carwash

Innovation is now the name of the game.

Avatar
By Oscar Collins
touchless carwash, tunnel

Carwashes of the past are slowly phasing out. New technologies have made it possible to upgrade the carwashes of the past into more modern businesses that will draw a customer’s eye. More and more people are seeing the value of a good carwash as they seek to get the longest possible life out of their vehicles.

Read Full Article

More Business Posts
Washing fleet vehicles: meeting a new generation’s needs

The addition of taller vehicles to the market has been the impetus behind wash solutions.

By Mitch Eusebio
truck wash, semi, fleet, carwash
Leading women in carwashing: Ellie Rhodes and Julie Wilkins

Getting to know this mother and daughter team.

By Melissa Pirkey
Ellie Rhodes, Julie Wilkins
Overbuilt markets

How the carwash business becoming a subscription industry changed this term’s definition.

By Steve Gaudreau
carwash, tunnel
Inflating employee turnover

Many retailers continue to face labor shortages and higher associated costs.

By Rich DiPaolo
businessman, broke, inflation, high costs

Other Posts

Spotless Brands announces acquisitions

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — The company grows with the acquisitions of Auto Spa Express and Let’s Go Car Wash.

By PCD Staff
Matthews closes off-market sale of Florida carwash

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Completed in a seamless 60-day closing.

By PCD Staff
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to acquire membership interests of True Blue Car Wash

LAVAL, Quebec — With approximately 170,000 fast pass subscription members, representing more than half of total revenue, True Blue has experienced strong growth in recent years.

By PCD Staff
Big Dan’s Car Wash announces year-end grand openings

ROME, Ga. — With the opening of these three locations, the company now has 10 express washes in Georgia and Florida with plans of additional locations.

By PCD Staff