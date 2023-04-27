Leading women in carwashing: Summer Nunn

This month let’s meet Summer Nunn.

Summer Nunn, Chief Marketing Officer, Magnolia Wash Holdings

MP | How did you get your start and how long have you been in the carwash industry?

SN | I’ve been in the carwash industry since June 2022, but I have an extensive background in automotive marketing. While I started my career in investment banking, I quickly realized I had a different passion and pivoted into digital marketing and technology. My marketing career began at Red Ventures, working for various brands including DirectTV, ADT, Vonage and Boost Mobile. From there, I moved into marketing and brand strategy at Driven Brands where I worked my way up to being chief marketing officer and senior vice president. While at Driven Brands, I met Jose Costa who was president of Maaco at the time. I’ve always respected and admired Jose’s leadership, so when he called me after being appointed as the CEO of Magnolia Wash Holdings, I knew it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.

MP | What is the most important lesson you have learned while working in the carwash industry?

SN | After years of working in the automotive industry, I’ve come to realize that people generally view automotive upkeep as a chore. However, after only a few months in the carwash industry, it is the exact opposite — the majority enjoy getting their car washed and see it more as an experience. Being able to market happiness and joy is a lot easier and more fun. Not to mention, it is better for the environment.

MP | What advice do you have for women getting into the carwash industry today?

SN | We need you. Women make up a sizable percentage of our customer base and we could use more women in the industry. It isn’t your typical automotive job and allows for more creativity than you’d think.

MP | What are some challenges you have overcome as a woman in the carwash industry that you’d like to share with other women in hopes of helping them to overcome similar challenges?

SN | It is the same for anyone in leadership — earning the respect and trust of wash employees about the strategic direction you are setting for them. I’m fortunate enough to come into a leadership team where they were looking for marketing leadership and quickly working to build a world-class team and strategy.

MP | What aspect of the carwash industry is most exciting/rewarding to you?

SN | It is prime for innovation and disruption.

MP | What three character traits are most important in your opinion for a woman starting out her career in carwashing?

SN | Motivated, customer-centric and opportunistic.

MP | Did you have a role model or a mentor in this industry? If so, who and how did he or she inspire you?

SN | Frank Bennett and Brooks Moye currently sit on our board and were very successful with some of our original washes. Their industry knowledge has been valuable and allowed me to get up to speed quickly despite being new to the carwash industry

