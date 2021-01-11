LED marketing

It appears to have become common knowledge at this point that LED lighting is the most energy-efficient source of illumination, saving professional carwash owners and operators on electricity consumption and, in turn, lowering their power bills. In comparison to conventional lighting, the upfront investment is quickly returned not only through substantial decreases in utilities but also in ongoing maintenance and replacement parts. Perhaps now your carwash too has recognized its ability to save money, but have you considered the notion that LED lighting can make you money as well?

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Read on to discover the many ways that carwash owners are integrating LED lighting to transform their facilities into active marketing machines that contribute profits right to their pockets. Illuminating curb appeal and safety Use bright, crisp lighting to turn your facility into a roadside beacon, attracting the attention of passersby while simultaneously providing a sense of security once the sun goes down. Statistics show that adequate levels of outdoor light can reduce the likelihood of crime by 40%, not only allowing for expanded working hours but also providing safety after dark. Not only does LED lighting give the assurance that customers are protected, but it also has a drastic effect on the overall aesthetic appeal of your site. Gone are the days of dingy, yellowed high-intensity discharge (HID) lights; transform your carwash and draw customers in like moths to a flame by using brilliant LED lighting. With modern LEDs, operators can now increase earnings through longer operating hours and secure business after the sun sets. Visibility means productivity Proper illumination is imperative to ensure that every vehicle leaving your wash is glistening clean with zero dirt left in the dark. From full-serve facilities to detail bays, vacuum arches and self-serve carwashes, crisp, white light plays an essential role in a worker or customer’s ability to perform the task at hand, so that every vehicle leaves the lot spotless.

Advertisement

After all, a clean car is the ultimate objective behind customers’ visits; therefore, the better you can see to do the job well, the more likely they are to return the next time they are in need of a wash. Light shows build loyalty Vibrant color effects have become a staple of the modern carwash, from arch lights synchronized with the wash cycle to fully immersive mood lighting that creates an out-of-this-world entertainment experience. LED technology allows carwash operators to integrate color effects that support their brands, showcase the capabilities of the wash functions and even promote the versatility to customize in support of community events and holidays. By incorporating various levels of lighting functionality with every wash package, customers can be incentivized to spend more in exchange for an advanced show. The more impressive the light show is, the bigger the ticket gets. Customers who leave the wash with a clean vehicle and the memory of an enjoyable sensory experience can translate effectively to loyalty and repeat business. For example, parents who have young children are much more likely to patronize a carwash that engages and entertains the kids, positioning those younger consumers to request subsequent visits in the future. Add the security of bright lighting, and LEDs offer a safe environment that is family-friendly.

Advertisement