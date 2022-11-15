 Legacy Capital Advisors announces sale of Standard Express Auto Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Legacy Capital Advisors announces sale of Standard Express Auto Wash

Splash Car Wash begins construction on 7 new express washes

Sonny’s The CarWash Factory incorporates Genetec technology

Doug Brown named ALI chairman
Carwash News

Legacy Capital Advisors announces sale of Standard Express Auto Wash

 

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Legacy Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of Standard Express Auto Wash Inc. in Newberry, South Carolina, according to a press release.

The sale of Standard Express is the fourth transaction completed by Legacy in the carwash market, and the company remains very active reviewing potential new clients seeking to sell, continued the press release.

The Standard Express transaction was completed at above market valuation multiples and under excellent terms for the client, concluded the press release.  

