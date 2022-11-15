Legacy Capital Advisors announces sale of Standard Express Auto Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Legacy Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of Standard Express Auto Wash Inc. in Newberry, South Carolina, according to a press release.

The sale of Standard Express is the fourth transaction completed by Legacy in the carwash market, and the company remains very active reviewing potential new clients seeking to sell, continued the press release.

The Standard Express transaction was completed at above market valuation multiples and under excellent terms for the client, concluded the press release.