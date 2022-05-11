 Lighting controller
Lighting controller

G&G LED’s ColorWash™ is a colorful lighting controller created specifically with carwashes in mind.

on

ColorWash™ is the all-new DMX lighting controller built for carwash lighting by G&G LED. Create an unrivaled customer experience with the ultimate RGBW color control system that integrates mood lighting, arch effects and ambient lighting — all controlled by an easy-to-use app on your own device.

Preprogrammed light shows and more are purpose-built for the carwash environment and can be easily customized to support site branding, holidays and special events at the touch of a button. Integrate with your carwash controller for zones and triggers to highlight wash packages, features and functions. 

