ColorWash™ is the all-new DMX lighting controller built for carwash lighting by G&G LED. Create an unrivaled customer experience with the ultimate RGBW color control system that integrates mood lighting, arch effects and ambient lighting — all controlled by an easy-to-use app on your own device.
Preprogrammed light shows and more are purpose-built for the carwash environment and can be easily customized to support site branding, holidays and special events at the touch of a button. Integrate with your carwash controller for zones and triggers to highlight wash packages, features and functions.