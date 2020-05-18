Los Angeles carwashes reopen with vehicle disinfecting process

LOS ANGELES— Seven Southern California carwashes owned by Vahid David Delrahim have reopened with new, unprecedented sanitation protocols, including providing customers free vehicle disinfecting against COVID-19, according to a press release.

Starting the week of May 15th, as each full service carwash reopens, the staff will disinfect every vehicle by administering a germicidal cleaner and deodorant, which is registered by the Environmental Protection Agency, the release continued.

The cleaner is a fog sanitizer, not available to consumers, which functions as a bactericidal, fungicidal and — most importantly — a viricidal, meaning it kills all viruses, including coronavirus, the release stated.

The sanitation procedure will be done at no extra cost to customers, the release added.

The carwash employees apply the lemon-scented fog after the car has gone through a normal full-serve wash, the release noted.

The fog completely disinfects the entire interior of the vehicle, including areas such as under seats, upholstery and the roof of the car, the release stated.

The product is used in airport terminals, restaurants, day-care facilities, hotels and motels, nursing homes and hospitals, the release continued.

“We are not required to offer this service, but we wanted to go that extra mile for customers during the coronavirus crisis,” said David Delrahim. “Imagine being a first responder, driving home in your family car and worrying about germs. After this extra service, customers can be sure their cars are sanitized. Vehicle disinfecting is the new normal.”