Low-pressure system

From Dilution Solutions, this modular panel system arrives completely assembled and ready to mount. It can quickly expand by adding additional panels for a clean, space-saving installation. No mixed chemical tanks or air diaphragm pumps are needed. The system is powered by water, not electricity, and there are no tips to clog. It can supply one to six bays with mixed chemical on demand. Each panel comes with one Dosatron proportioner unit, chemical and air solenoid valve manifolds, water and air pressure regulators with gauges and a filter.