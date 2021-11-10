 Low-pressure system
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Low-pressure system

on

Carwash Controller

on

Electric brush station

on

Buffing brush
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates

Carwash Connection: Drying optimization Video
play

Carwash Connection: Drying optimization

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 93: Previewing the Car Wash Show™ 2021

Senior Editor Meagan Kusek chats with Kim Vinciguerra, CEO of ICA, who gives us a sneak peek of what to expect at the return of the show.

Wash Talk, Ep. 92: Misconceptions about Water Recycling Systems

John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies, discusses water recycling misconceptions, benefits and updates.

Wash Talk, Ep. 91: Finding Extra Revenue

Mike Chonka, national business development with DCI Solutions, explains how carwash owners can find extra, hidden revenue.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Low-pressure system

The system is powered by water, not electricity, and there are no tips to clog.
Advertisement
 

on

From Dilution Solutions, this modular panel system arrives completely assembled and ready to mount. It can quickly expand by adding additional panels for a clean, space-saving installation. No mixed chemical tanks or air diaphragm pumps are needed. The system is powered by water, not electricity, and there are no tips to clog. It can supply one to six bays with mixed chemical on demand. Each panel comes with one Dosatron proportioner unit, chemical and air solenoid valve manifolds, water and air pressure regulators with gauges and a filter.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Scented chemicals

Products: Water repellant

Products: Polish tunnel

Products: Ceramic spray

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing