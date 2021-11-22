 Lubbock company acquires All American Car Wash
Carwash News

Lubbock company acquires All American Car Wash

 

on

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Three new carwashes are coming to Wichita Falls after a Lubbock company acquired a local company, according to Wichita Falls Times Record News.

Racer Classic Investments, LLC (RCI) announced intentions to acquire All American Car Wash locations in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Lawton, Oklahoma.

All American founder Larry Ayres will join RCI and “invest in RCI equity and its current and future growth.”  

Ayres opened All American Car Wash 14 years ago.

The three All American washes in Wichita Falls and one in Lawton will keep their original name after the acquisition.

RCI plans to break ground on three new facilities in Wichita Falls and Lawton in early 2022.

RCI operates 10 carwashes in Lubbock and Amarillo, Texas, and intends to open four new washes in San Antonio.

Read the original new story here.

