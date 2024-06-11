Lucas Oil facilities receive recertification for ISO 9001:2015

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil announced in a press release the organization’s production facility and laboratory in Corydon, Indiana, has met all the standards for recertification as ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management Systems.

The certification was conducted by PRI Registrar Performance Review Institute and included both production facilities in Corydon, Indiana.

Originally certified in 2022, the company has been recertified every year since by demonstrating its exceptional systems required by the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

The company promotes concepts, including risk-based thinking and employee engagement, to create an environment committed to consistent, high-quality products and proactive problem-solving, stated the press release.

The certification also highlights Lucas Oil’s meticulous record keeping for complete accountability and the improvement of processes and performance.

“The recertification of ISO 9001:2015 reflects the world-class facilities, technologies, teams and processes that deliver products that boost power, fuel efficiency and engine longevity for customers all around the globe with our proprietary science,” said Matt Conrad, general manager of Lucas Oil. “We’re proud to have been manufacturing the very best oils, additives and lubricants for more than 30 years, and this certification validates the hard work being done by our entire team. This globally recognized standard exemplifies excellence exhibited by the entire organization and our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.”

The audit process of an ISO 9001:2015 certification consists of a detailed and thorough evaluation of an organization’s entire QMS in two stages.

The Stage 1 Audit is a document review to examine a company’s quality policies, scope statement, testing and evaluation processes and procedures, and its record keeping.

The Stage 2 Audit then evaluates how the quality management system is conducted by employees to verify it matches the process outlined in the document review.

This is done through employee interviews, by observing employee activities and reviewing sample records to ensure everything matches the QMS.