Lulu’s Express joins Mammoth Holdings | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Lulu’s founders, Carlos Marban and Robert Black, made significant equity investments in Mammoth.

Gary Dennis, Mammoth’s co-founder and CEO, explained, “Lulu’s is a great fit for Mammoth and extends our network of washes across I-20 into South Carolina. Lulu’s is a leading carwash provider in its market, and we are looking forward to continuing to develop this region to better serve our customers.”

Black stated, “I had heard great things about Mammoth’s team, which has many former owners like Carlos [Marban] and me. They know what it’s like to sell something you’ve put your heart and soul into, and the wonderful experience they’ve had being part of Mammoth assured us we were making the right decision.”

“We are excited about joining Mammoth,” Marban said. “We know they’ll take great care of our customers and employees, and continue to give us pride in what we built.”

Amplify Car Wash Advisors advised Lulu’s on the transaction.

Jeff Pavone, Amplify’s founder, stated, “It was a pleasure working with Mammoth. They did everything they promised to do, were flexible when we needed it and treated our clients and us with respect from start to finish.”