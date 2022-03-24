LUV Car Wash announces first Sonoma County acquisitions

PHOENIX — Building upon its California presence, LUV Car Wash recently announced in a press release that it has closed on an acquisition to bring its first carwash locations throughout Sonoma County.

LUV has acquired four carwashes from Splash Express of Santa Rosa, LLC.

All four locations are currently open and three additional sites are in development and projected to open over the next 24 months.

“We’re thrilled to bring the LUV Car Wash platform to the Wine Country,” said LUV Car Wash Co-founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. “With our locations in the Los Angeles and San Diego area, Sonoma is the perfect spot to continue our growth on the West Coast. We’re excited to partner with Lawrence Amaturo to grow even more fun and easy carwash experiences in the North Bay area.”