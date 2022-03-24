LUV Car Wash announces first Sonoma County acquisitions

PHOENIX — Building upon its California presence, LUV Car Wash recently announced in a press release that it has closed on an acquisition to bring its first carwash locations throughout Sonoma County.
LUV has acquired four carwashes from Splash Express of Santa Rosa, LLC.
All four locations are currently open and three additional sites are in development and projected to open over the next 24 months.
“We’re thrilled to bring the LUV Car Wash platform to the Wine Country,” said LUV Car Wash Co-founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. “With our locations in the Los Angeles and San Diego area, Sonoma is the perfect spot to continue our growth on the West Coast. We’re excited to partner with Lawrence Amaturo to grow even more fun and easy carwash experiences in the North Bay area.”
“After seeing LUV’s lineup of industry leaders on its executive team, it was an easy decision to partner with them to build upon what we’ve accomplished in Santa Rosa,” said Santa Rosa Managing Partner Lawrence Amaturo. “They oversee a growing business and take great care of their people, and I know they’ll do the same for us. I’m excited to be a part of this fast-growing brand as it expands across California, and I look forward to seeing them improve upon what we’ve begun.”
This acquisition brings LUV to 54 carwashes throughout Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline.