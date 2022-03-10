 LUV Car Wash completes acquisition in San Diego debut
LUV Car Wash completes acquisition in San Diego debut

Carwash News

LUV Car Wash completes acquisition in San Diego debut

 

on

PHOENIX — LUV Car Wash recently announced in a press release that it has closed on an acquisition to expand the LUV brand in San Diego.

LUV acquired a total of eight carwashes from Wash N Go in San Diego and El Centro, including a carwash in development in Calexico, California.

This deal marks the brand’s first carwash locations in San Diego and second acquisition in California.

The company has driven impressive growth with 50 locations added in less than six months.

“We’ve had our sights set on the Southern California markets from the get-go, so we couldn’t be more excited to close on this incredible opportunity in San Diego,” said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer JT Thomson. “Since our first California closing in Los Angeles, we have been eager to continue our expansion in Los Angeles, the Inland Empire and down to San Diego. Adding Wash N Go was a perfect fit for our strategy and we are equally excited to work with Wash N Go’s Owner Neil Capin on further developing out the market.”

“I’m excited to see everything LUV’s team has planned for San Diego as they introduce their brand to this thriving city,” Capin said. “I am looking forward to working with them on future development projects and continuing to grow the LUV brand in Southern California.”

Last year, LUV made its California debut in Los Angeles where it currently has five locations. The company expects to have over 55 locations throughout the Southern California region over the next three years through both acquisitions and new-build developments.

