 LUV Car Wash completes acquisitions in Los Angeles, Las Vegas
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

on

B+E brokers 7th carwash sale in past five months

on

Quick Quack celebrates grand opening of Rocklin location

on

Express Wash Concepts acquires three Ohio washes
Carwash News

LUV Car Wash completes acquisitions in Los Angeles, Las Vegas

 

on

PHOENIX —Following its initial debut in the Southeast, LUV Car Wash is kicking off the new year with the recent closure of two separate acquisitions to bring the LUV experience further across the nation in 2022, according to a company press release.  

LUV has acquired a total of 11 carwashes in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Six of those locations are from Quicky Car Wash in Las Vegas, and the remaining five are from Speedwash in Los Angeles.

“We’ve been eager to break into these terrific markets and are ready to hit the ground running in 2022 as we convert these sites to the LUV brand,” said LUV Car Wash co-founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. “LUV is more than your everyday carwash, it’s an experience that provides excellent customer service in a timely and fun manner, and leaves your car looking LUVly. We look forward to evolving these well-run businesses with two great operators, and we’re honored that they chose LUV to build upon these great family businesses.”

LUV plans to drive tremendous growth in both the Las Vegas and Los Angeles markets with a focus on the Southern California region.

In the next 18 to 24 months, the nationwide express carwash platform expects to establish over 60 locations in Southern California.

“Selling my business after more than 40 years was a big decision, but after meeting Darren and JT, I knew their experience and vision made them the right fit for carrying on my legacy,” said Lenny Elbaum, former owner of Speedwash. “I’m excited that I’ll be able to continue developing out washes for them in the Los Angeles market.” 

“I really like the guys at LUV and am very glad that we were able to put together a deal that worked out great for the both of us,” said CJ Cox, former owner of Quicky Car Wash.

“I’m confident that they’re going to be very successful building the LUV brand in the Vegas market.” 

LUV currently has 32 carwashes throughout Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline.

