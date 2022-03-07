LUV Car Wash completes first Jacksonville acquisition

PHOENIX — LUV Car Wash announced that it has closed on an acquisition to bring its first carwash locations to Jacksonville, Florida, according to a recent press release.

LUV acquired a total of 10 carwashes from Scrubbles in Jacksonville.

Four of those locations are currently open with six additional washes in development and projected to open over the next 12 months.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce the LUV Car Wash brand to the growing Jacksonville market,” said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. “We launched our platform with washes all along the east coast of Florida into Savannah, Georgia, so Jacksonville is a strategic market for us that we plan to grow in a big way. We are thrilled with our partnership with Todd to add another 20-plus sites in addition to the 10 we just acquired.”