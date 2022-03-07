LUV Car Wash completes first Jacksonville acquisition

PHOENIX — LUV Car Wash announced that it has closed on an acquisition to bring its first carwash locations to Jacksonville, Florida, according to a recent press release.
LUV acquired a total of 10 carwashes from Scrubbles in Jacksonville.
Four of those locations are currently open with six additional washes in development and projected to open over the next 12 months.
“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce the LUV Car Wash brand to the growing Jacksonville market,” said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. “We launched our platform with washes all along the east coast of Florida into Savannah, Georgia, so Jacksonville is a strategic market for us that we plan to grow in a big way. We are thrilled with our partnership with Todd to add another 20-plus sites in addition to the 10 we just acquired.”
“LUV is a fast-growing brand led by some of the most impressive executives in the industry, so I have no doubt they’ll bring something special to Jacksonville as they build upon the Scrubbles carwashes,” said Scrubbles Owner Todd Buckner. “I’m excited for the LUV brand to grow its footprint across Florida and can’t wait to see its success in Jacksonville and surrounding areas soon.”
LUV currently has 42 carwashes throughout Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline.