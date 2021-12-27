 LUV Car Wash completes five acquisitions in debut
LUV Car Wash completes five acquisitions in debut

Clean Express Auto Wash opens 7th wash in Cleveland area

ZIPS Car Wash acquires Big Wave Xpress

Moo Moo Express Car Wash opens 21st Central Ohio location
Carwash News

LUV Car Wash completes five acquisitions in debut

 

on

PHOENIX — LUV Car Wash recently announced it closed on five separate acquisitions, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
These acquisitions mark the company’s 20 initial express carwash locations in the Southeast.

LUV acquired Shiny Shell, Sporty’s, Jeff’s Express, Rocket Express and Hi-Speed Car Wash.

As a result of these acquisitions, LUV Car Wash now has locations from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to Savannah, Georgia, and throughout the Atlanta area. 

“After recently launching our brand, we’re thrilled to start building and sharing LUV’s exceptional carwash experience to the thriving Florida and Georgia markets,” said LUV Car Wash co-founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. “At LUV, we’re committed to creating an amazing guest experience and look forward to building relationships in our new communities as we remodel, rebrand and debut our first carwashes in the months ahead. We’re excited to make carwashing an experience that is fast, fun and easy across the nation.” 

LUV’s strategy is to develop new-build locations and acquire both new and old carwashes that need capital improvements as the company rebrands all sites. 

“Our team is eager to begin the process of bringing these locations up to the LUV standard and creating a passionate customer base in our markets,” said LUV Car Wash co-founder and chief development officer JT Thomson. “We will continue to build upon and expand our footprint in these markets as well as others throughout the country.”

In this article:,
