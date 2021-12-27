LUV Car Wash completes five acquisitions in debut

PHOENIX — LUV Car Wash recently announced it closed on five separate acquisitions, according to a press release.

These acquisitions mark the company’s 20 initial express carwash locations in the Southeast.

LUV acquired Shiny Shell, Sporty’s, Jeff’s Express, Rocket Express and Hi-Speed Car Wash.

As a result of these acquisitions, LUV Car Wash now has locations from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to Savannah, Georgia, and throughout the Atlanta area.

“After recently launching our brand, we’re thrilled to start building and sharing LUV’s exceptional carwash experience to the thriving Florida and Georgia markets,” said LUV Car Wash co-founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. “At LUV, we’re committed to creating an amazing guest experience and look forward to building relationships in our new communities as we remodel, rebrand and debut our first carwashes in the months ahead. We’re excited to make carwashing an experience that is fast, fun and easy across the nation.”