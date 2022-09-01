 LUV Car Wash completes Las Vegas acquisition, rebrands all sites
LUV Car Wash completes Las Vegas acquisition, rebrands all area sites

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash News

LUV Car Wash completes Las Vegas acquisition, rebrands all area sites

 

on

LAS VEGAS — LUV Car Wash just completed the rebranding of all Las Vegas locations in a quick turnaround time and recently closed on another carwash in the market, according to a press release.

All locations in the Las Vegas area are now branded under the LUV banner.

The LUV team added equipment and improvements in all LUV tunnels to meet the LUV standard of a clean, dry and shiny car.

The national express carwash platform acquired Foamy’s at 5730 S. Jones Blvd. in Las Vegas. LUV transformed the Foamy’s location into a LUV-branded site, with this location now utilizing the latest technology, including a belt-drive conveyor and license plate recognition.

This site brings LUV’s Las Vegas market total to six locations, with a seventh location slated to open in late September at 7427 Rainbow Blvd.

“We’re excited to grow our brand in another major U.S. market and share more of our amazing carwash experience with the Las Vegas area,” said CEO Darren Skarecky. “Las Vegas was the first market that we rebranded, and we have been thrilled with how the sites have turned out. We are looking forward to continuing to rebrand all our sites in each of the markets we operate in across the country. We’re anticipating expanding our footprint to 12 locations in this market, and we’re happy with the progress we’ve made. We look forward to sharing the LUV in Sin City.”

LUV currently has 59 operating carwashes throughout Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline.

