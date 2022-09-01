LUV Car Wash completes Las Vegas acquisition, rebrands all sites

LAS VEGAS — LUV Car Wash just completed the rebranding of all Las Vegas locations in a quick turnaround time and recently closed on another carwash in the market, according to a press release.

All locations in the Las Vegas area are now branded under the LUV banner.

The LUV team added equipment and improvements in all LUV tunnels to meet the LUV standard of a clean, dry and shiny car.

The national express carwash platform acquired Foamy’s at 5730 S. Jones Blvd. in Las Vegas. LUV transformed the Foamy’s location into a LUV-branded site, with this location now utilizing the latest technology, including a belt-drive conveyor and license plate recognition.

This site brings LUV’s Las Vegas market total to six locations, with a seventh location slated to open in late September at 7427 Rainbow Blvd.