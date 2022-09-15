LUV Car Wash continues rapid growth in Florida, Georgia

GILBERT, Ariz. — LUV Car Wash is sharing its LUV for keeping vehicles clean with more of the country as the West Coast-based company continues its record growth in the Southeast, stated a press release.

LUV announced this week the carwash platform has recently completed the acquisitions of five sites throughout Florida and Georgia.

This deal includes two Georgia locations — Mr. K’s Car Wash in Buford and Paradise Bay Wash in Savannah.

Additionally, LUV acquired multiple development sites that have recently opened as LUV-branded locations, including 9826 San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville, Florida, 2142 N. Main St. in Lafayette, Georgia, and 474339 E. State Rd. Ste. 200 in Fernandina Beach, Florida.

“We’re excited to continue to grow our national platform,” said CDO and President JT Thomson. “Acquiring and developing sites is only half the battle. We are hyper-focused on building out the infrastructure and management systems to pull these all together in a cohesive operating brand.”