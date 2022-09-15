 LUV Car Wash continues rapid growth in Florida, Georgia
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

LUV Car Wash continues rapid growth in Florida, Georgia

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings expands in Georgia with new Mosaic Car Wash location

on

RealSource Group arranges carwash portfolio sale leaseback for $7.9 million

on

Tommy Car Wash Systems, Tommy's Express sets sights on Canadian development
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 78: Carwash Water Factors and Considerations Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 78: Carwash Water Factors and Considerations

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash

What drives success for this growing chain? Listen in to find out.

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Insights from CEO Jose Costa about what drives success for the leading carwash brand.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

LUV Car Wash continues rapid growth in Florida, Georgia

 

on

GILBERT, Ariz. — LUV Car Wash is sharing its LUV for keeping vehicles clean with more of the country as the West Coast-based company continues its record growth in the Southeast, stated a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

LUV announced this week the carwash platform has recently completed the acquisitions of five sites throughout Florida and Georgia.

This deal includes two Georgia locations — Mr. K’s Car Wash in Buford and Paradise Bay Wash in Savannah.

Additionally, LUV acquired multiple development sites that have recently opened as LUV-branded locations, including 9826 San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville, Florida, 2142 N. Main St. in Lafayette, Georgia, and 474339 E. State Rd. Ste. 200 in Fernandina Beach, Florida.

“We’re excited to continue to grow our national platform,” said CDO and President JT Thomson. “Acquiring and developing sites is only half the battle. We are hyper-focused on building out the infrastructure and management systems to pull these all together in a cohesive operating brand.”

Advertisement

With the new locations, LUV Car Wash now has 21 carwashes in Florida and a total of 15 locations in Georgia. 

LUV currently has 60 operating locations after acquiring its first location in December 2021. 

LUV currently has carwashes throughout the country in Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Sonoma, Los Angeles, San Diego and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Take 5 Carwashes come to Eastern Mississippi

Carwash News: Soapy Joe’s Car Wash to host beach cleanup

Carwash News: Allegro MicroSystems completes acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits

Carwash News: Green Clean Express Auto Wash raises over $5k for non-profits

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing