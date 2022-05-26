LUV Car Wash continues Jacksonville expansion

PHOENIX — Vehicles in Jacksonville, Florida, will be feeling a lot more LUV from their owners soon as LUV Car Wash announced in a press release it has closed on an acquisition to bring an additional six carwash locations to the metro area.

LUV acquired a total of six carwashes from a national brand to bring its total to 11 locations in the Jacksonville-St. Augustine, Florida, metro area.

Four of the acquired locations will be upgraded and rebranded but remain open, while two will be redeveloped into brand new LUV Car Wash sites.

“We’re excited to continue to build the LUV Car Wash brand and grow with our expanding fanbase in the Jacksonville market,” said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. “We launched our platform with washes all along the east coast of Florida, so to acquire these new locations is huge for our continued growth in the Sunshine State.”