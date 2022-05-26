 LUV Car Wash continues Jacksonville expansion
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

LUV Car Wash continues Jacksonville expansion

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings completes new acquisitions throughout the Southeast

on

Mammoth Holdings names Jennifer Vanderveldt as CFO

on

CWONJ bus tour features Newark sites
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 66: Belt conveyor market update

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology Video
play

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

Wash of the Week: ACES Carwash

Customers can hit the jackpot at this full-serve in Southern New Jersey.

Wash of the Week: Splash Car Wash

This wash found success by building a strong community.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

An audio reading of an article discussing advancements in carwash lighting technology.

Wash Talk ep. 113: Site selection

The president of Suds Creative discusses what determines a great carwash location and other industry trends.

Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

Leadership from a carwash consulting and training company give their insights on reaching membership goals.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

LUV Car Wash continues Jacksonville expansion

 

on

PHOENIX — Vehicles in Jacksonville, Florida, will be feeling a lot more LUV from their owners soon as LUV Car Wash announced in a press release it has closed on an acquisition to bring an additional six carwash locations to the metro area.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

LUV acquired a total of six carwashes from a national brand to bring its total to 11 locations in the Jacksonville-St. Augustine, Florida, metro area.

Four of the acquired locations will be upgraded and rebranded but remain open, while two will be redeveloped into brand new LUV Car Wash sites.

“We’re excited to continue to build the LUV Car Wash brand and grow with our expanding fanbase in the Jacksonville market,” said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. “We launched our platform with washes all along the east coast of Florida, so to acquire these new locations is huge for our continued growth in the Sunshine State.”

Advertisement

LUV’s expansion in the Jacksonville-St. Augustine area will continue as the company plans to open seven more locations by early 2023, bringing its total to 20 sites in the next year.

The current acquisition increases LUV’s Florida footprint to 21 locations.

LUV currently has 52 operating carwashes throughout Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash acquires 50th location

Carwash News: Driven Brands Car Wash North America opens 350th carwash

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash recognized as top workplace

Carwash News: Simple Wash Solutions announces deal with Smitty’s Car Wash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing