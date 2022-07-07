 LUV Car Wash prepares for Sunset Boulevard debut
LUV Car Wash prepares for Sunset Boulevard debut

Market Focus: Soapy Joe's launches first carwash NFT collection

ZIPS Car Wash grows in Georgia

Spotless Brands partners with Ultimate Shine Car Wash
Carwash News

LUV Car Wash prepares for Sunset Boulevard debut

 

on

LOS ANGELES — LUV Car Wash is spreading the “LUV” and opening a new location at Los Angeles’ iconic social scene Sunset Boulevard, according to a recent company press release.

LUV acquired the Sunset Speedwash on Sunset Boulevard and also acquired Ventura West Speedwash in Los Angeles.

The new national express carwash platform’s two new Los Angeles locations will bring its total to seven in the market.

“We’re so excited to open up a new LUV Car Wash in such an iconic part of Los Angeles,” said LUV Co-Founder and President JT Thomson. “We’re proud of how fast LUV has been expanding throughout the country and West Coast, and we look forward to providing more next-level carwash experiences to the Los Angeles community.”

LUV Car Wash currently has 56 operating carwashes throughout Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline.

