Magnolia Wash Holdings debuts new Whistle Express Car Wash

ALBANY, Ga. — Magnolia Wash Holdings announced in a press release the opening of a new carwash in Albany.

Located at 107 S Westover Blvd., the new Whistle Express Car Wash is kicking off the celebration on June 8, as it hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. with the Albany Chamber of Commerce.

During its grand opening weekend, the team will be offering free washes and discounted membership promotions for only $10 a month for the first three months.

“Albany is a beautiful town with a rich history and friendly community, offering a low cost of living that makes it an ideal place for businesses to thrive. The new Whistle Express Car Wash underscores our commitment to bringing top-of-the-line and sustainable express washes to local communities and we’re looking forward to becoming the go-to carwash for everyone in Albany,” said Bob Benjamin, chief operations officer at Magnolia Wash Holdings. “With summer travel season fast approaching, our aim is to make carwashing easy and convenient for all road trippers as well. Our facility guarantees a fast and hassle-free experience, allowing you and your loved ones to hit the road for vacation in no time.”

The new Whistle Express Car Wash in Albany is operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings and is one of 23 active carwashes owned by Magnolia in Georgia.

In recent years, Magnolia has achieved tremendous development in the Southeast and is in the midst of aggressive expansion, according to the release.

The express carwash operator is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, including in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

For more information about development opportunities with Magnolia Wash Holdings, visit magnoliawashholdings.com.