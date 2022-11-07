 Magnolia Wash offers charity deals for vets
Magnolia Wash offers charity deals for vets

Carwash News

Magnolia Wash offers charity deals for vets

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Wash Holdings says all Whistle Express, Camel Premium Express and The Wave Carwash locations will give back to veterans and their families in honor of Veterans Day this month through their new partnership with Folds of Honor until Nov. 13, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

What this means

The company says customers can donate to the non-profit organization when paying for car washes at the service station. Additionally, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, participating locations will offer all veterans free car washes.

Folds of Honor

According to Magnolia, Folds of Honor allocates funds and contributions to award scholarships for spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving the U.S. Armed Forces. The scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring for children in grades K-12 and post-secondary tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 35,000 scholarships totaling over $160 million in all 50 states.

Advertisement

Where to go

Whistle Express, Camel Premium Express and The Wave Carwash are operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings. These car wash brands have locations across the Southeast, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
