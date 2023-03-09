 Magnolia Wash Holdings opens new Whistle Express Car Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Magnolia Wash Holdings opens new Whistle Express Car Wash

CANTON, Ga. — The express carwash operator adds to its portfolio of washes in Georgia, bringing its total to 12 locations.

By PCD Staff

CANTON, Ga. — Magnolia Wash Holdings, a premium express carwash operator, announced in a press release the grand re-opening of a new carwash in Canton, Georgia.

Located at 6374 Hickory Flat Hwy., the new Whistle Express Car Wash is hosting its grand opening on March 10 and welcoming residents to experience the new state-of-the-art facility by offering free washes during its grand opening weekend (Friday-Sunday). 

Whistle Express Car Wash offers top-of-the-line express washes that are quick and affordable, according to the release.

As a result of Whistle’s innovative technology and equipment, customers can clean, shine and protect their cars with a premium on-site experience in 10 minutes or less.

Along with a fresh exterior, customers can take advantage of the high-powered vacuums and air nozzles available on site for a spotless interior.

Whistle Express Car Wash also implements eco-friendly practices, including biodegradable detergents and water reclamation technology to make each carwash as sustainable as possible.   

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the opening of our 12th carwash location in Georgia with the latest debut of Whistle Express Car Wash in Canton,” said David Robinson, regional operations director. “As we continue to expand our presence across the state, our goal is to make carwashing easy and convenient for car owners — especially as we head deep into spring and pollen season. By using the latest and most effective tunnel equipment, our facility provides a great carwash experience that will save residents time and money. We look forward to meeting everyone at our grand opening weekend this coming Friday.”

The new Whistle Express Car Wash in Canton is operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings.

In recent years, Magnolia has achieved tremendous development in the Southeast and is in the midst of aggressive expansion.

The express carwash operator is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, including in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

For more information about development opportunities with Magnolia Wash Holdings, visit magnoliawashholdings.com.  

The Whistle Express Car Wash Canton location is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

For more information, visit WhistleExpressCarWash.com or call (470) 863-5155.

