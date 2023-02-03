 Magnolia Wash's 2022 growth fueled by openings, development throughout Southeast - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Magnolia Wash’s 2022 growth fueled by openings, development throughout Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The express carwash operator also hit a milestone in membership counts. The momentum continues into the new year with more acquisitions.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Wash Holdings, a premium express carwash operator, announced in a press release it has secured 117 carwash sites and doubled its portfolio of carwashes over the past 12 months, adding new developments and acquiring others across key markets in the Carolinas, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Ohio.

In tandem with the brand’s rapid development in 2022, Magnolia scaled its membership count to hit a remarkable milestone – surpassing 150,000 active customers.

“2022 was a pivotal year for Magnolia Wash Holdings.

The growth the brand experienced in only a year’s time is truly monumental and proves Magnolia to be a key player in the express carwash industry,” said Jose Costa, chief executive officer of Magnolia Wash Holdings. “I’m thankful to work alongside an incredible team of industry veterans and to watch our leadership continue to grow so that we have the support needed to propel our company forward. With the help of my team and dedicated staff across each of our locations, the company has been able to reach new milestones and we have plans already in motion that will help build upon this momentum in 2023.”

Through mergers and acquisitions, as well as new-to-industry locations, Magnolia has grown to have more than 100 carwash locations in its portfolio.

This momentum has continued into the new year with the express carwash operator recently acquiring four Blue Water Car Wash facilities, including two locations in Enterprise and Dothan, Alabama, and another two locations in Tallahassee, Florida.

Additionally, Magnolia recently celebrated the grand opening of a new Whistle Express Car Wash in Florida’s capital, positioning the company as a go-to carwash brand residents can count on for a premium wash every time.

Committed to moving the needle on sustainability, Magnolia invests in state-of-the-art, water reclamation technology to minimize the impact each carwash has on the environment. 

A pioneer in the express carwash space, Magnolia has prioritized the expansion of its leadership team over the past 12 months.

Magnolia created an industry-leading team, welcoming four new executives including its first-ever chief executive officer, Costa.

Alongside him, Magnolia appointed Summer Nunn as chief marketing officer, Samuel Freeman as chief development officer, Kyle Poyer as chief financial officer and most recently, Bob Benjamin as chief operations officer. 

With a strong development pipeline in place for 2023, Magnolia is in the midst of aggressive expansion.

The express carwash operator is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. 

For more information about development opportunities with Magnolia Wash Holdings, visit magnoliawashholdings.com.

