Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires Blue Water Express Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires Blue Water Express Wash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The express carwash operator commemorates the three new locations in Tallahassee with a ribbon-cutting event and special promos.

By PCD Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Magnolia Wash Holdings recently announced the opening of a new carwash in Florida, located at 240 N Magnolia Dr. in Tallahassee, according to a press release. 

The debut of the new Whistle Express Car Wash comes on the heels of Magnolia’s recent acquisition of four Blue Water Car Wash facilities, which includes two locations in Enterprise and Dothan, Alabama, and two locations in Tallahassee, Florida.

Following the closing of this acquisition, Magnolia now operates seven wash locations within the Tallahassee market — five Whistle Express Wash locations and two Blue Water Car Wash locations, showing its commitment to serving the residents of Tallahassee with superior carwash services that save customers time and money.

Whistle Express Car Wash will celebrate the grand opening on Jan. 13 with a ribbon-cutting event in partnership with the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

Dedicated to giving residents the ultimate experience at an affordable price, the express carwash is offering monthly memberships for a discounted rate of $9.99 and welcoming new customers with free washes during its grand opening weekend. 

Whistle Express Car Wash uses the most effective and efficient tunnel equipment to thoroughly wash each customer’s car in a matter of minutes.

The express carwash operator offers high-powered vacuums, air nozzles, spray cleaners, and microfiber towels, as well as additional protective treatments, such as lava shields and hot wax, to keep cars squeaky clean both inside and out.

At Whistle, customers can also enjoy a professional carwash with minimal impact on the environment.

Whistle’s state-of-the-art technology significantly reduces the amount of water used in each wash by 91% over the average home wash and the facility exclusively uses eco-friendly, biodegradable chemicals for a more sustainable wash, stated the press release.

“The opening of the new Whistle Express Car Wash comes at an exciting time for our team. Tallahassee has been and continues to be an important market for us as we look to expand our presence in the Florida Panhandle,” said Chris Auter, regional operations director at Magnolia Wash Holdings. “For years, we’ve been serving residents in the greater Tallahassee area and Florida State University’s student body with an unmatched carwash experience and are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide greater accessibility to our carwashes with the addition of our newest one along Magnolia Drive. We look forward to seeing new and current customers at the new facility during its grand opening weekend.”

The new Whistle Express Car Wash facility in Tallahassee is operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings and is one of 89 carwashes owned by Magnolia in the Southeast.

In recent years, Magnolia has achieved tremendous development in the Southeast and is in the midst of aggressive expansion.

The express carwash operator is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, including in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. 

For more information about development opportunities with Magnolia Wash Holdings, please visit magnoliawashholdings.com.

Whistle Express Car Wash facilities are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.  For more information about the new carwash and its membership packages, visit WhistleExpressCarWash.com.

