Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires four Twins Car Wash locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Express Wash Operations, LLC, d/b/a Magnolia Wash Holdings, an express conveyor carwash chain, successfully completed the acquisition of four Twins Car Wash locations on Feb. 25, 2022, according to a press release.
The Twins Car Wash acquisitions include the following locations:
- 705 Noah Dr., Jasper, Georgia
- 32 McKinney Rd., Blue Ridge, Georgia
- 4860 North Wickham Rd., Melbourne, Florida
- 251 King St., Murphy, North Carolina
This acquisition brings Magnolia to 57 operating locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Magnolia continues to execute against its strategy of creating regional density, operating multiple brands across its local markets.
Magnolia was founded by Frank Bennett and Brooks Moye in 2014 and remains entrepreneurially oriented despite its experienced, professional leadership team.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to expand within our current operating markets, and we are excited about our continued growth in the Southeast,” stated Kyle Poyer, chief financial officer of Magnolia.
“The leadership of Twins Car Wash created a premium brand in a growing market within our main focus area of the Southeastern U.S.,” added Andy Agostini, Magnolia’s VP of operations. “We are thankful to have the opportunity to continue to serve customers the premium level we pride ourselves on throughout our portfolio of brands at Magnolia.”